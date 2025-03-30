Minister’s statement about Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute

CANADA, March 30 - Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour, has issued the following statement about the Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute:

“Residents use the Kootenay Lake ferries to get to work, go to school, access services and stay connected to their communities. The ongoing labour dispute has been disruptive to daily life and the local economy. To help resolve the ongoing labour dispute between Western Pacific Marine and BCGEU Local 2009, I have appointed Vince Ready as a special mediator.

“Mr. Ready has vast experience in labour relations and is renowned for his success in helping employers and unions reach agreements. This appointment provides a path for the parties to work through their differences and I appreciate their willingness to engage in this process.

“I expect the two sides to bargain fairly throughout this process, while ensuring reliable ferry service for residents in the Kootenays.

“Mr. Ready will begin work immediately to reach a settlement. If a settlement is not reached between the parties within 14 days, he will issue recommendations to the minister and the parties.

“These recommendations will represent a fair and transparent path to the resolution of this dispute. It is in the best interest of both parties to carefully consider the special mediator’s recommendations.”