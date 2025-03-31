Stay on Track with AI: UpVibe Launches Personalized Focus Call App

UpVibe: AI Focus Calls

Reach your goals with a little help—UpVibe offers AI-powered focus calls and community-driven accountability.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of UpVibe announce the launch of UpVibe: AI Focus Calls—an AI-powered accountability app offering a more personal and goal-oriented alternative to traditional chatbots through user-scheduled focus calls—making progress feel personal, consistent, and supported.UpVibe includes real-life encouragement by allowing users to invite friends, family, or supporters into their accountability circle. They can pledge rewards, blending AI motivation with human connection.“People are already turning to AI for support—but a scheduled call from your AI buddy? That feels surprisingly personal,” says UpVibe Founder Deanna Albrecht.“Not every AI tool needs to be big and complicated. UpVibe is about personal connection and small, meaningful moments of support. Our AI companion reaches out when and how you need it, and integrating friend circles and reward pledges adds a layer of real-life support that makes goal-setting more fun and meaningful.”Co-Founder and Developer Asher Albrecht adds, “Creating UpVibe was both challenging and rewarding. With Zayde and Zayla, our AI personalities, my goal was to build genuinely fun and motivating conversations. I've been using the UpVibe app for wake-up calls, and I'm excited for others to try it too."How UpVibe AI Focus Calls Work:-Users schedule customized Focus Calls such as Wake-Up, Mid-Day Buddy, or Follow-Up Calls.-The AI initiates near-real-time, personalized conversations based on the user’s goals and motivational style.-Friends, family, or other supporters can pledge rewards to help create a fun, community-driven experience.Key Features:-Custom conversational tones: Gentle & Encouraging, Motivational & High-Energy, Logical & Direct, or Funny & Humorous.-Supportive AI interactions: Designed to feel authentic, engaging, and motivating.-Goal tracking & friend circles: Includes motivational leaderboards.-Reward pledging: Friends can pledge real-life incentives for extra encouragement.UpVibe: AI Focus Calls is now available on iOS. Download it today and start reaching your goals—one motivating call at a time.📧 deanna@joinupvibe.com

