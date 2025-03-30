From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday. I wish you robust health and happiness.

I pray to Allah the Almighty that this blessed holiday brings goodness and blessings to all of you. He is indeed the Hearer and Accepter of prayers.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia