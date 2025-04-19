USA Today Bestselling Author DC Gomez to give away 1 million copies of Award-Winning e-book from April 2025 - April 2026

USA Today Best Selling Author DC Gomez / Death's Intern

NASH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Today Best-selling author DC Gomez is on a mission to help readers and her fans alike by gifting in the next year one million copies in e-book format of her debut Award-Winning fantasy novel, Death’s Intern. Death’s Intern, which kicked off the Intern Diaries series is the first book in the five-book series and also includes a critically acclaimed novella. The book has received positive feedback from over 300 Amazon reviews including critical acclaim from positive sources such as Top 100 Amazon book reviewer, Grady Harp and reputable North American blogger, Anthony Avina.Message from DC Gomez:In this climate full of uncertainties and fears, I would like to add a piece of joy to people’s life. Books have always been my escape and place of peace. When I wrote Death’s Intern, I was in a very dark place in my career. I found myself depressed, unfulfilled and hating everything I was doing. This group of characters changed my life and brought so much joy to my days. My goal is to share it with the world.About Death's Intern:Death’s Intern is book one in the humorous Urban Fantasy Series The Intern Diaries. Isis Black is thrown into a supernatural world she didn’t know existed, and learns the hard way the Horsemen are real. Her world will never be the same. If you love quirky characters and action-packed adventure with lots of sass, dive in now!About DC Gomez:D. C. Gomez is an award-winning USA Today Bestselling Author, podcaster, motivational speaker, and coach. Born in the Dominican Republic, she grew up in Salem, Massachusetts. D. C. studied film and television at New York University. After college she joined the US Army, and proudly served for four years.D. C. has a Master’s Degree in Science Administration from the Central Michigan University, as well as a Master in Adult Education from Texas A&M- Texarkana University. She is a certified John Maxwell Team speaker and coach, and a certified meditation instructor from the Chopra Center.One of D. C. passions is helping those around her overcome their self-limiting beliefs. She writes both non-fiction and fiction books, ranging from Urban Fantasy to Children’s Books. To learn more about her books and her passion, you can find her at www.dcgomez-author.com To request additional information or an interview with DC Gomez, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com / 403.464.6925.We look forward to the coverage!

