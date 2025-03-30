B.C. tech companies will be on display at world’s largest tech show

CANADA, March 30 - Twenty-two B.C. companies and universities will promote the province’s unique technology products and services in Germany at Hannover Messe 2025, the world’s largest tradeshow for industrial and energy technologies.

“As we expand our trade diversification globally, we’re proud to showcase B.C.’s solutions to the challenges of advancing AI, improving energy efficiency and the impacts of climate change worldwide,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “This is the largest number of B.C. companies that have chosen to travel to this event. Advancing our trade and investment opportunities on this global stage will open new markets for B.C.’s economy to grow and prosper.”

B.C. companies in attendance represent key sectors, including energy transition and critical minerals, clean technology, information and communications technology, creating more opportunities for B.C. businesses to export and attract investment, driving sustainable and innovative growth. B.C. will host a number of activations, events and panels.

“B.C.’s reputation as a reliable trading partner with innovative solutions, a highly skilled workforce, and strong environmental, social and governance credentials will be a focal point during Hannover Messe 2025,” said Rick Glumac, Minister of State for Trade. “The companies participating at this tradeshow are just a sample of the breadth of innovation and investment opportunities available in B.C.”

Canada is the partner country for Hannover Messe 2025, taking place in Hannover, Germany, from Monday, March 31, 2025, until Friday, April 4, 2025. More than 250 exhibitors and 260 delegates from Canada will showcase their industrial technology solutions and share their expertise in six pavilions, highlighting Canada’s strengths in artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital solutions, quantum technologies, robotics, advanced materials and clean-energy technologies.

“The spotlight will definitely be on Team Canada at Hannover this year,” said Jayson Myers, chief executive officer of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, the organization leading Canada’s industrial presence at the fair. “And it couldn’t come at a better time. The Hannover fair attracts close to 200,000 buyers, suppliers and investors from more than 150 countries. There’s no better place to showcase the leading-edge industrial technologies that Canada has to offer the world.”

B.C.’s deputy minister of jobs, economic development and innovation will lead the mainstage panel on Energy Transition – Innovation & the Bottom Line. This panel will showcase B.C.’s leadership in robotics, automation and advancing hydrogen technology, and will outline the important role governments play in leading and fostering innovation.

In addition to the activities at Hannover Messe 2025, the deputy minister will have meetings with international investors and clients to strengthen B. C.’s economy in key sectors, particularly energy transition and critical minerals, clean technology, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Quick Facts:

Hannover Messe 2025 brings representatives together from more than 150 countries.

It offers the opportunity to discover new industrial and energy technologies and learn about the latest innovations and trends in advanced manufacturing.

Hannover Messe 2025 brings together decision-makers from government and global businesses, providing a platform to discuss industrial trends and transformations.

The week-long event typically attracts 6,000 exhibitors and more than 200,000 attendees.

Learn More:

For more information about trade and investment in B.C., visit: https://britishcolumbia.ca

To read the Trade Diversification Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/international-investment-and-trade/trade-diversification-strategy

For more information about the companies attending the Hannover Messe 2025 tradeshow, visit: https://www.britishcolumbia.ca/wp-content/uploads/Company-Directory_Hannover_Messe.pdf