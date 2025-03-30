Short Acting Insulin Global Market Report 2025: Projected To Reach $14.47 Billion With A CAGR Of 5.6%

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the short-acting insulin market size has displayed strong growth. Advancing from $11.00 billion in 2024, it is set to grow to $11.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. A rise in the type 1 diabetes population, an expanding geriatric demographic, a surge in research and development funding, increasing diagnosed instances, and urban growth have all contributed to the progress seen in this historic period.

What Drives the Growth of the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

The escalating presence of type 1 diabetes acts as a significant growth fuel for the short-acting insulin market. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body targets insulin-producing cells, necessitating the lifelong application of insulin therapy. Factors such as genetics, environmental triggers, and an increase in autoimmune disorders underpin the rising prevalence of Type 1 diabetes, which in turn drives the growth of the short-acting insulin market. As short-acting insulin provides rapid blood sugar control and mimics natural insulin response, it is essential in managing Type 1 diabetes. In fact, according to Diabetes Australia, in 2022, nearly 134,000 Australians lived with Type 1 diabetes, a figure that rose to 135,423 in 2023.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21287&type=smp

What is the Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

Short-acting insulin market size is predicted to witness strong growth in the next few years. By 2029, it is estimated to reach $14.47 billion, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is largely due to an increase in government initiatives, enhanced support from the government, swift innovations in production, a rise in the adoption of insulin therapy, and a growing presence of personalized medicine. Advancements in insulin delivery devices and technologies, fast-acting insulin analogs, the development of biosimilars, a shift towards patient-centric care, and progress in formulation are the major trends expected to be seen in the forecast period.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/short-acting-insulin-global-market-report

How is the Short-Acting Insulin Market Structured?

The short-acting insulin market is segmented by Formulation into Regular Insulin, Rapid-Acting Insulin; by Dosage Form into Vials, Pre-filled Pens, Cartridges; by Route Of Administration into Subcutaneous, Intravenous; by Patient Type into Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes; and by Distribution Channel into Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies. There are also some sub-segments to consider, namely by Regular Insulin into Human Regular Insulin, Animal-Derived Regular Insulin, Other Regular Insulin and by Rapid-Acting Insulin into Insulin Lispro, Insulin Aspart, Insulin Glulisine.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

Major companies operating in the short-acting insulin market include Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Biocon Limited, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Lupin Limited, Wockhardt Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., MannKind Corporation, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., JulpharGulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Geropharm LLC, Bioton S.A., hec pharm co. ltd, ADOCIA SAS, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Adocia S.A.S.

Which Emerging Trends are Impacting the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

Major companies in the short-acting insulin industry are focusing on novel products such as insulin pods, designed to provide continuous insulin infusion and improve adherence for individuals with diabetes. An insulin pod is a tubeless, wearable insulin delivery system offering continuous insulin infusion for managing diabetes.

What Does the Regional Snapshot of the Short-Acting Insulin Market Look Like?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the short-acting insulin market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports by The Business Research Company:

Insulin Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-drugs-global-market-report

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-insulin-pens-global-market-report

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-pens-syringes-pumps-and-injectors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.