Vietnamese Manufacturer Empowers Cambodian Uniform & Workwear Companies Through Partnership

We're now enhancing our focus on providing dedicated contract manufacturing services to empower Cambodia's uniform and workwear companies to improve quality and achieve greater cost-efficiency.” — states Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on over six years of successful collaboration with clients in Cambodia, Dony Garment, a leading Vietnamese apparel manufacturer, is expanding its specialized contract manufacturing services tailored for uniform and workwear companies within the Campuchia market.This initiative aims to provide businesses in Cambodia with enhanced access to high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable garment production solutions, strengthening regional partnerships and supporting the growth of the Campuchia apparel sector.As Cambodia's economy continues developing with projected growth of 5.8% in 2024 and 6.0% in 2025 (1) , the demand for professional uniforms across various industries is steadily increasing. The manufacturing sector alone is expected to grow by 8.6% in 2024 (2) , creating significant opportunities in the workwear segment."Our relationship with Cambodian businesses is built on years of trust and mutual understanding," states Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment. "We're now enhancing our focus on providing dedicated contract manufacturing services to empower Cambodia's uniform and workwear companies to scale operations, improve quality, and achieve greater cost-efficiency."Strategic Manufacturing CapabilitiesDony Garment's production facilities in Ho Chi Minh City are strategically positioned for efficient logistics to Cambodia, with transportation options including:- Road Transport: 1-2 days delivery time from HCMC to Phnom Penh- Sea Transport: 5-day average transit time with competitive shipping ratesThe company holds multiple international certifications, including FDA, ISO 9001:2005, CE certification, TUV Reach certification, and Intertek certification, ensuring compliance with global quality standards.Dony Garment's capabilities cover a wide spectrum of uniform and workwear needs relevant to the Cambodia market:- Industrial & Factory Workwear: Durable garments designed for manufacturing environments, including shirts, trousers, jackets, and coveralls.- Hospitality & Tourism Uniforms: Stylish and functional uniforms for hotels, restaurants, resorts, and casinos, reflecting Cambodia's growing tourism sector.- Corporate & Office Apparel: Professional shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and blazers for businesses and organizations in Campuchia.- Construction & Safety Workwear: Robust apparel including high-visibility options and durable materials suitable for the construction industry.- School Uniforms: Quality uniforms for educational institutions across Cambodia.- Specialized Workwear: Custom solutions tailored to specific industry requirements within Campuchia.Cambodian uniform and workwear companies partnering with Dony Garment for contract manufacturing gain significant benefits:- Proven Experience in Campuchia: Leverage Dony Garment's 6+ years of direct experience working with Cambodian clients, ensuring an understanding of local market nuances and requirements.- Significant Cost Advantages: Benefit from Vietnam's competitive manufacturing environment and Dony Garment’s efficiency to achieve lower production costs, enhancing profitability.- Enhanced Quality Control: Access rigorous quality assurance processes that guarantee high-quality uniforms and workwear, elevating product standards for the Campuchia market.- Logistical Efficiency: Capitalize on the geographical proximity between Vietnam and Cambodia for faster shipping times and reduced logistical complexities compared to more distant manufacturers.- Customization Capabilities: Utilize comprehensive customization options, including fabric selection, design adaptation, embroidery, printing, and private labeling, to create unique product lines for the Cambodian market.- Reliable Production Schedules: Dony Garment's streamlined processes ensure dependable production timelines and on-time delivery.- Flexible Minimum Order Quantities (MOQs): Adaptable MOQs make Dony Garment an accessible partner for Campuchia businesses of varying sizes.- Ethical Manufacturing Practices: Partner with a manufacturer committed to ethical labor standards and responsible production.- Strong Regional Partnership: Foster collaboration within the Southeast Asian region, building stronger business ties between Vietnam and Campuchia.- Socially Responsible Partner: Gain confidence in a partner with demonstrated social responsibility, highlighted by Dony Garment’s donation of 100,000 high-quality cloth masks to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting their ethical values.Economic Impact and Future OutlookThe textile trade relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia represents a significant aspect of their economic ties. From January to July 2024, Vietnam's textile exports increased 6.3% to $20.27 billion ( https://www.tradeimex.in/blogs/vietnams-textile-and-garment-exports ), while Cambodia's garment exports rose 25% to $8.9 billion in 2024 (3) "We view our Cambodian clients not just as customers, but as long-term partners," emphasizes Mr. Pham. "Our focus is on providing reliable, high-quality contract manufacturing that supports their growth and contributes positively to the Cambodian economy."About Dony Garment:Established in 2017, Dony Garment has rapidly become a leading manufacturer of high-quality apparel, specializing in uniforms, workwear, and corporate apparel. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the company serves a global clientele, with a strong focus on delivering exceptional quality, innovative solutions, and unparalleled customer service.For Cambodian companies seeking to elevate their uniform and workwear offerings, optimize production costs, and secure a reliable manufacturing partner, Dony Garment offers a proven solution backed by years of experience serving the Cambodian market.As Cambodia's uniform and workwear market evolves, Dony Garment stands out in a competitive landscape that includes major players like Shen Zhou, Viet Tien Garment Corporation, and Shandong Ruyi Technology Group. While Eastex Garment and Berry Apparel dominate certain local segments, and TNG Investment makes technological inroads, Dony's approach emphasizes personalized service and quality craftsmanship. 