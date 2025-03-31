TJB Web Media Celebrates Over 12 years Transforming Small Businesses

NJ SEO Company

TJB Web Media, a family-owned and operated SEO company founded in 2012, celebrates over a decade of helping small businesses grow.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TJB Web Media, a family-owned and operated NJ SEO company founded in 2012 by David and Tim Butler, proudly celebrates over a decade of empowering small and medium-sized businesses with professional, affordable internet marketing and web design. Operating under Web-Design-Hosting-4U.com, the company continues to deliver high-quality local SEO and digital solutions with the care, commitment, and personal touch only a family-run business can provide.

From its humble beginnings in 2012, TJB Web Media was built on the mission to make web design and online marketing accessible to everyday business owners. Today, the company specializes in helping clients across the U.S. elevate their online presence through custom Wordpress web design, search engine optimization (SEO), and comprehensive website management.

“We started this journey to give businesses a fair shot at standing out online,” says David Butler. “We understand what it’s like to build something from the ground up, and we bring that same dedication to every client’s project.”

Key Services Include:

-Affordable Web Design: Custom-designed websites tailored to meet the unique branding and goals of each client, optimized for speed, security, and mobile responsiveness.

-Local & National SEO: Proven search engine strategies that help businesses get found on Google, driving more traffic and leads.

-Website Management: TJB Web Media handles all updates, maintenance, backups, and security, so clients can focus on running their business.

-One-on-One Support: As a family business, customer service is personal. Clients work directly with a team that cares and communicates every step of the way

TJB Web Media’s transparent pricing and commitment to results have earned them the trust of countless small business owners seeking not just a service, but a partnership.

About TJB Web Media

Founded in 2012, TJB Web Media is ranked in Google as #1 a New Jersey-based family business dedicated to helping small business owners succeed online. Through Web-Design-Hosting-4U.com, the company delivers custom web design, SEO, hosting, and support that’s affordable, effective, and hassle-free. With a foundation built on trust, integrity, and personalized service, TJB Web Media continues to set the standard for what small business digital support should look like.

Contact Information:

TJB Web Media

📍 New Jersey, USA

📞 732-463-7835

🌐 https://www.web-design-hosting-4u.com

