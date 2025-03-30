Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A30002079 TROOPER: David Lambert STATION: VSP-Berlin CONTACT#:802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 03/29/2025 at 1830 hours LOCATION: Middlesex, VT VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine ACCUSED: Rebecca Merrihew AGE: 51 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Center Road in Middlesex for a motor vehicle violation. While conducting the traffic stop, Troopers observed what appeared to be cocaine inside the vehicle. Troopers subsequently searched the vehicle and located suspected cocaine. Merrihew was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 05/01/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: No Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191

