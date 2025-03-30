Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A30002079
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/29/2025 at 1830 hours
LOCATION: Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Rebecca Merrihew
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Center Road in Middlesex for a motor vehicle violation. While conducting the traffic stop, Troopers observed what appeared to be cocaine inside the vehicle. Troopers subsequently searched the vehicle and located suspected cocaine. Merrihew was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/01/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
