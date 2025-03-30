Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A30002079

TROOPER: David Lambert                                

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/29/2025 at 1830 hours

LOCATION: Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Merrihew

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Center Road in Middlesex for a motor vehicle violation. While conducting the traffic stop, Troopers observed what appeared to be cocaine inside the vehicle. Troopers subsequently searched the vehicle and located suspected cocaine. Merrihew was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/01/2025 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

