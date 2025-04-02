A Global Voice for Autism Launches AWARE: An Open-Source Platform to Advance Autism Data Collection and Policies in Developing World

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Global Voice for Autism is proud to announce the launch of AWARE , an open-source platform designed to enhance autism data collection, analysis, and policymaking worldwide. Autism Worldwide Analytics & Reporting Ecosystem (AWARE) will be developed on District Health Information System 2 ( DHIS2 ) and will be freely available to governments, NGOs, and organizations working to improve services for children with autism and other disabilities.With a growing global need for reliable autism data, AWARE provides a standardized, secure, and accessible platform to collect, visualize, and share autism-related data. The tool can be used online, on mobile app, as well as with offline capabilities ideal for rural and remote settings. The tool is currently being piloted in Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Nepal, India, and Cameroon in collaboration with local governments and partners working with children with disabilities.AWARE Supports Global Commitments to Autism & Disability RightsAWARE aligns with key international resolutions and frameworks, including:UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) – Advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with autism.UN Resolution 62/139 – Calling for global action to raise autism awareness and improve access to services.World Health Organization (WHO) Resolution EB133.R4 – Urging coordinated data collection and policy responses to autism.Dhaka Declaration on Autism Spectrum Disorders – Highlighting the need for early intervention and inclusive education.Baku Resolution EUR/RC61/R5 – Promoting integrated autism services in national healthcare systems.A Collaborative & Open-Source ApproachAWAREdata.info will be free, ensuring that all stakeholders—from national governments to grassroots organizations—can use the tool to drive evidence-based policies.The platform includes:A user-friendly dashboard for real-time data visualizationRole-based access controls to ensure data privacyJoint ownership of data between participating NGOs and governmentsA scalable system to expand autism data collection globally“Easily accessible, reliable screening and case management tools are key to identifying and ensuring that children with autism receive the services and support they need,” said Dr. Nagesh N. Borse, Executive Director of A Global Voice for Autism. “The US-led discussions on vaccine and its link to autism has created a lot of confusion in the developing world. AWARE is a game-changer for autism data collection, and we invite governments, NGOs, and funders to join us in this effort.”A Call to Action:Governments, NGOs, funders, and researchers are invited to partner with us to scale AWARE globally. Together, we can close the data gaps and improve outcomes for children with autism everywhere.About A Global Voice for AutismFounded in 2012, A Global Voice for Autism is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering communities with evidence-based resources and advocacy to support autistic children and their families. The organization works across low- and middle-income countries to provide training, tools, and policy support to improve access to education, healthcare, and inclusive services. Through its initiatives, A Global Voice for Autism collaborates with governments, NGOs, and families to ensure that individuals with autism receive the resources they need to thrive.For collaboration opportunities or media inquiries, please contact:📧 Dr. Nagesh N. BorseExecutive Director,A Global Voice for AutismWashington, DC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.