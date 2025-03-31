Photographer Elizabeth Waterman Shines a Light on Sex Workers Through the Female Gaze

CANDYLAND Stormy Daniels in CANDYLAND Lisey Sweet in CANDYLAND

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned fine art photographer and director Elizabeth Waterman is shifting the narrative on sex work and subcultures through her evocative and powerful imagery. Based in Los Angeles, Waterman’s work offers an unfiltered yet deeply intimate portrayal of adult entertainers, transgender sex workers, and performers—challenging long-held stigmas and highlighting the humanity behind these often-misunderstood communities.Waterman, known for her work in analog photography, began her career in fashion photography in New York City in 2007. Over the years, she found herself drawn to storytelling that reveals the depth and resilience of subcultures often overlooked by mainstream media. Her mission: to illuminate and empower individuals through photography and TV.“In a world that often exploits or misrepresents sex workers and entertainers, my goal is to offer them dignity, visibility, and empowerment,” says Waterman. “Photography has the power to rewrite narratives, and I want my work to serve as a counterpoint to the stereotypes.”Her work captures the raw beauty, agency, and strength of women in the adult entertainment industry. With a body of work that has garnered attention across the U.S. and Europe, Waterman is set to further her impact through exhibitions, interviews, and collaborations with major media outlets.Waterman is available for interviews, guest contributions, and exhibitions. To learn more about her work, visit www.elizabethwaterman.com or explore her latest projects through her Instagram.For press inquiries, high-resolution images, and interview requests, contact: Elizabeth WatermanPhone: 917-374-6880Email: elizabeth@elizabethwaterman.comMore about Elizabeth WatermanElizabeth Waterman is a Los Angeles-based fine art photographer. A through-line in her body of work is the depiction of artists and performers of many genres and sub-cultures. Her distinctive photographs explore female sexuality, strippers and exotic dancers, drag queens, adult film actors, and portraits of artists. Her sold-out book MONEYGAME (XYZ books, 2021) features photographs of strippers from five cities across the U.S. (MONEYGAME II is in the works, scheduled for 2025). It has had exhibitions in the U.S. and Europe.Recently, Waterman spent more than a month in Bangkok, Thailand photographing “ladyboys” and women working in nightlife. She continues to photograph these subjects, and the images will comprise another book, MONEYGAME Thailand, to be published in late 2026. Also in the works are several TV projects, including MONEYGAME Thailand, a docu-follow series on Ladyboys working in nightlife in Thailand, and a show on the subculture of carnival performers in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Additionally, Waterman is working on a new series featuring diptychs of richly cross-processed colored images of dancers, to be shown at Anderson Yezerski gallery in Boston in 2026.InstagramFacebook PersonalFacebook BusinessLinked InTwitter

