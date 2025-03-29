Air and Marine Operations rescues a woman from the Colorado River

YUMA, Ariz. – Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, conducted a life-saving rescue after discovering a capsized boat in the Colorado River.

On March 27, 2025, a Yuma Air Branch aircrew flying an AS350 A-Star helicopter discovered a capsized boat in the Colorado River approximately 22 miles south of Hoover Dam.

The aircraft was returning to Yuma after completing operations in Las Vegas, NV. The aircrew discovered a capsized boat along with a female victim who was in distress. The aircrew landed at the riverbank and deployed an AMO emergency medical technician with his medical equipment. The female advised the agent that she had been there since the day prior, and that she had struck her head and lost consciousness. The aircrew provided fresh water and food to the woman, as she had not eaten or drank clean water since before the accident.

Due to the remote area and the inability to contact anyone via cellphone or radio, the pilot departed the area, in the aircraft, and climbed to an altitude where he regained cell service to notify the local police department of the incident. The call was forwarded to the National Park Service (NPS) which advised they would respond in a boat.

At approximately 7:00 pm, NPS arrived on scene and assumed control over the incident and medical care of the female individual.

