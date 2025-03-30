Edition Studios Emerges as Quiet Creative Force Behind the World’s Most Awarded Tequila and Culturally Driven Brands

Jordan Obinger, CEO & Founder of Edition Studios

Creative agency behind Cierto Tequila, Rise Festival, and luxury brands marks 10 years of shaping emotionally driven and culturally relevant design.

Great design isn’t just about how something looks—it’s about how it makes people feel. We focus on work that balances instinct with strategy. The brands we build should move people.” — Jordan Obinger, Edition Studios CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Edition Studios celebrates its 10th anniversary, the boutique creative agency is making waves in the worlds of luxury branding, digital design, and immersive storytelling. Known for elevating challenger brands into global category leaders, the studio is finally stepping into the spotlight as the visionary force behind some of today’s most awarded, emotionally resonant, and culturally relevant brand experiences.The agency’s most high-profile success to date is Cierto Tequila , now recognized as The Most Awareded Tequila in History. Edition Studios created the brand from the ground up—crafting its name, visual identity, packaging design, website, and digital storytelling. With an eye for precision and luxury, the team helped position Cierto as a collector-worthy spirit, now featured in publications like Forbes, Robb Report, and Food & Wine.But tequila was only the beginning.Edition’s multi-disciplinary team is currently leading creative for the 10-year anniversary of Rise Festival , a world-renowned experience centered around healing, unity, and artistic reflection. From identity development and website design to cinematic brand video and emotional messaging, Edition Studios has helped deepen the festival’s connection with its audience—one built on intention, transformation, and shared meaning.Over the last decade, Edition Studios has also built a reputation as the go-to branding partner for luxury real estate developers, modern architecture firms, and boutique hospitality ventures. From high-end condo buildings and upscale apartment brands to interior design studios and multi-family housing communities, the studio has delivered standout naming, logo systems, signage, and web experiences that capture the essence of elevated living.“Great design isn’t just about how something looks—it’s about how it makes people feel,” says Jordan Obinger, Founder and Creative Director of Edition Studios. “At Edition, we focus on work that balances instinct with strategy. The brands we build should move people. They should create clarity, beauty, and confidence.”Jordan, who launched the agency in 2015, reflects on a decade of growth, reinvention, and creative leadership. “I created Edition as a true mix of love and work,” he says. “What we build here is deeply personal—rooted in art, architecture, interiors, and emotion. I don’t see myself as just a designer anymore—I curate experiences, both for clients and our team. And I know, without a doubt, our most defining work is still ahead.”What sets Edition Studios apart is its boutique mindset and high-impact results. The team remains intentionally small and nimble, allowing for direct collaboration with founders, CEOs, and marketing leaders across industries. The agency’s work is known for its timeless aesthetic, clarity of purpose, and attention to detail—earning recognition from platforms such as CorporateLiveWire, DesignRush, and AdFed MN’s 32 Under 32 Awards.With dual studios in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, Edition bridges Midwestern humility with West Coast energy—merging strategic thinking with cultural relevance. Their work consistently captures the pulse of fashion, design, hospitality, and consumer experience—making them a sought-after partner for lifestyle, luxury, and innovation-focused brands.Edition Studios now serves clients across North America, from emerging startups to globally distributed products. The studio specializes in brand strategy, visual identity, packaging design, website development, UX/UI design, and digital content creation—building comprehensive brand ecosystems that generate emotional connection and business growth.For companies looking to reimagine their identity or launch something bold, Edition Studios brings a creative process that is immersive, intentional, and inspiring. “We push our clients—and ourselves—to go deeper,” says Obinger. “That’s where the best work lives.”As Edition looks ahead to its next decade, it remains committed to helping visionary businesses break through noise, create meaning, and tell stories that stick.About Edition StudiosEdition Studios is a creative agency based in Minneapolis and Los Angeles, specializing in branding, packaging, digital design, and strategic content. With a passion for building culturally resonant, emotionally driven, and beautifully executed brand experiences, the studio partners with companies ready to stand out and scale with purpose. From luxury goods and lifestyle brands to real estate, hospitality, and wellness, Edition helps brands connect, convert, and inspire.Press Contact:Jordan ObingerFounder & Creative Director✉️ jordan@editionstudios.com📍 Minneapolis, MN / Los Angeles, CA

