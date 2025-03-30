Submit Release
CALL FOR ENTRY: THE HUMOUR AWARDS ACADEMY calls for entries for its 4th edition 'Create Your Chance'

The Humour Awards 4th edition theme Create Your chance logo

To mama and Big Brother Naija Star, Shaun Okojie on stage at the Humour awards

Shina Rambo Adeleke holding the Humour awards trophy on behalf of his dad, Governor Adeleke,winner of the Humour Awards

The Humour Award Academy Head of Media, Amanda David announces the call for entries for The Humour Awards "Create Your Chance" 2025! Year in

Create Your Chance”
— The Humour Awards Academy
LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're excited to announce the call for entries for The Humour Awards “Create Your Chance” 2025!

Year in Review SEPT 2024 TO MAY 2025.

SUBMISSION CATEGORIES: 25
Note: One Category has been expanded while another has been added.

ELIGIBILITY:
• Open to individuals and groups from around Africa
• Entries must be original

STARTS:
• April 1ST 2025

DEADLINE:
• April 30TH 2025

HOW TO ENTER:
Visit our website: www.thehumourawards.com

JUDGING CRITERIA:
• Originality and creativity
• Votes
• Overall impact and humour

GET READY TO MAKE US LAUGH!
Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your comedic talents! Enter now and take a chance at winning The Humour Awards!

We look forward to seeing your entries!

Best regards,
Amanda David
The Humour Awards Team

Amanda David
The Humour Factory
+234 706 221 2636
