CALL FOR ENTRY: THE HUMOUR AWARDS ACADEMY calls for entries for its 4th edition 'Create Your Chance'

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We're excited to announce the call for entries for The Humour Awards “Create Your Chance” 2025! Year in Review SEPT 2024 TO MAY 2025.SUBMISSION CATEGORIES: 25Note: One Category has been expanded while another has been added.ELIGIBILITY:• Open to individuals and groups from around Africa• Entries must be originalSTARTS:• April 1ST 2025DEADLINE:• April 30TH 2025HOW TO ENTER:JUDGING CRITERIA:• Originality and creativity• Votes• Overall impact and humourGET READY TO MAKE US LAUGH!Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your comedic talents! Enter now and take a chance at winning The Humour Awards!We look forward to seeing your entries!Best regards,Amanda DavidThe Humour Awards Team

