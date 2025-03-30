CALL FOR ENTRY: THE HUMOUR AWARDS ACADEMY calls for entries for its 4th edition 'Create Your Chance'
The Humour Award Academy Head of Media, Amanda David announces the call for entries for The Humour Awards “Create Your Chance” 2025! Year in
Year in Review SEPT 2024 TO MAY 2025.
SUBMISSION CATEGORIES: 25
Note: One Category has been expanded while another has been added.
ELIGIBILITY:
• Open to individuals and groups from around Africa
• Entries must be original
STARTS:
• April 1ST 2025
DEADLINE:
• April 30TH 2025
HOW TO ENTER:
• Visit our website: www.thehumourawards.com
JUDGING CRITERIA:
• Originality and creativity
• Votes
• Overall impact and humour
GET READY TO MAKE US LAUGH!
Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your comedic talents! Enter now and take a chance at winning The Humour Awards!
We look forward to seeing your entries!
Best regards,
Amanda David
The Humour Awards Team
The Humour Factory
+234 706 221 2636
