Traffic emergency zone hearing for Farrington Highway near Keaʻau Stream Bridge

Posted on Mar 29, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the vicinity of the Keaʻau Stream Bridge in Mākaha. This notice is pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes § 264-1.5.

A 200-foot-long stretch of shoulder and guardrail north of the bridge has been eroded. HDOT is taking action now to prevent erosion under the travel lanes of the road and to maintain safety for users of Farrington Highway.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the vicinity of the Keaʻau Stream Bridge in Mākaha as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 808-829-4853 using conference pin 647 494 535#

