FAA Moves to Protect Aircraft Owners’ Private Information

Friday, March 28, 2025

WASHINGTON – As required by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-63), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented Section 803 Data Privacy, that allows private aircraft owners to request to keep certain ownership information, like their name and address, private and not publicly available on FAA websites.

Private aircraft owners and operators can now electronically request that the FAA withhold their aircraft registration information from public view.

Starting today, they can submit a request through the Civil Aviation Registry Electronic Services (CARES) to withhold this information from public display on all FAA websites.

The FAA will publish a request for comment in the Federal Register to seek input on this measure, including whether removing the information would affect the ability of stakeholders to perform necessary functions, such as maintenance, safety checks, and regulatory compliance. The FAA is also evaluating whether to default to withholding the personally identifiable information of private aircraft owners and operators from the public aircraft registry and providing a means for owners and operators to download their data when needed.