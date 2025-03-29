Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Shafiga Mammadova

AZERBAIJAN, March 29 - On March 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Shafiga Mammadova and presented her with the "Istiglal" Order.

Welcoming Shafiga Mammadova, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Shafiga Khanum, I sincerely congratulate you on your upcoming birthday and wish you good health and continued success. For many years, you have played a vital role in the development of Azerbaijani culture. You have made invaluable contributions to the theater and cinema arts of our country. As a beautiful actress, educator, and public figure, you have earned the well-deserved respect and acclaim of our people. National Leader Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated your activities, and you are well aware of this. Even during Soviet times, you were honored with state awards both from the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union. During the years of independence, in 2000, by the Order of the National Leader, you were awarded the “Shohrat” Order. Since then, the state of Azerbaijan has consistently recognized your efforts, presenting you with high distinctions. By my orders, you have been awarded the “Sharaf” Order, the “Amak” Order of the First Category, and a Certificate of Merit. According to the Order I signed today, you are now being awarded the “Istiglal” Order. Please allow me to present this high award, this supreme award to you.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the “Istiglal” Order to Shafiga Mammadova.

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations!

Shafiga Mammadova: Thank you very much, I am very grateful to you, Mr. President.

Of course, I have been excited all morning today. Distinguished Mr. President, today is one of the happiest, most meaningful, and significant days of my life. Distinguished Mr. President, you have raised me to such a peak, made me feel so proud, and I will be grateful to you for the rest of my life. May Allah the Almighty protect you - protect you for our state, for our people, for your family, and for all of us. May Allah grant you the strength and power to reach even higher peaks in this great realm of politics.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, thank you. Thank you very much.

Shafiga Mammadova: May you be well. Please accept my deepest respect, esteem, and love for you and the beautiful Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev: Mehriban also conveys her greetings to you. She will congratulate you personally as well.

Shafiga Mammadova: Thank you very much, may you be well. Mr. President, may your name always shine.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you, thank you very much.

Shafiga Mammadova: I am grateful to you. Thank you so much.