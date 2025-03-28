MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in two robberies in Northeast.





On Monday, November 14, 2024, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspect physically attacked the victims, stole property, then fled the scene. CCN 24119563

On Friday, January 24, 2025, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 1900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspect brandished a firearm, demanded property and the victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s property. CCN 25011522





As a result of the detective’s investigation, 28-year-old Tayon Pratt, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery.



###