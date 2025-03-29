Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Statement by the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste on the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on 28 March 2025



The Government and people of Timor-Leste express their heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand on 28 March 2025.

This tragic event has resulted in the loss of many lives, the destruction of homes and infrastructure, and has left communities in deep distress. The people of Timor-Leste are shocked by the scale of the disaster and its impact and stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and Thailand during this time of grief.

The Government of Timor-Leste commends the actions of the authorities of both countries in responding to this disaster and providing urgent support to those in need. We also welcome the rapid response of the international community and urge continued and coordinated humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

In the face of such tragedies, the unity and shared responsibility of the international community are more vital than ever. We must come together to deliver assistance, support those in crisis and help rebuild lives and communities.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, His Excellency Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, stated "The Timorese people are deeply saddened by this tragedy that has taken so many lives and caused such immense damage in our neighbouring countries. We offer our heartfelt solidarity and stand ready to support our friends during this difficult time."

Timor-Leste sends its thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have lost loved ones, to the injured and to all those affected by this disaster. The Timorese Government is ready to offer any assistance that it can provide to support the recovery and reconstruction efforts. ENDS