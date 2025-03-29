Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault X2
CASE#: 25B1002165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 3/28/2025 @ 2222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault x 2
ACCUSED: Colby Long
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
VICTIM: Aurora Messier
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a reported fight in the town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Colby Long (26) assaulted two individuals. Long was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Long was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/31/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
