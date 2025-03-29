Submit Release
News Search

There were 672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,723 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 3/28/2025 @ 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x 2

 

ACCUSED: Colby Long                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

 

VICTIM: Aurora Messier

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a reported fight in the town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Colby Long (26) assaulted two individuals. Long was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Long was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/31/2025 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault X2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more