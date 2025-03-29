Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault X2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1002165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 3/28/2025 @ 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault x 2

ACCUSED: Colby Long

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

VICTIM: Aurora Messier

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a reported fight in the town of Newfane, Windham County, Vermont. Further investigation revealed that Colby Long (26) assaulted two individuals. Long was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Long was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/31/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.