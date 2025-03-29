Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Gary Worthy

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released security camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Gary Worthy, who died on November 19, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens.

On the evening of November 19, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery in Queens. When officers arrived at the scene, a witness identified Mr. Worthy as the alleged robber. During the ensuing encounter, officers exchanged gunfire with Mr. Worthy. Mr. Worthy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a gun at the scene. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the encounter and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released footage from nearby security cameras that captured the incident. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: These videos contain content that viewers may find disturbing.