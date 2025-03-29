Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3002051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Berlin Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 17:35 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robar Rd in Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent operation

 

ACCUSED: Valerie L. Tofani                                          

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/28/2025 at approximately 18:29 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Robar Rd in Williamstown. Troopers observed signs of impairment on operator Valerie Tofani after confirming that she operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway and struck property causing damage. Troopers found probable cause for the offenses of DUI and Negligent operation. Tofani was arrested without incident, processed and released with a citation for the date and time below.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

