Berlin Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2025 at 17:35 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Robar Rd in Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent operation
ACCUSED: Valerie L. Tofani
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/28/2025 at approximately 18:29 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a crash on Robar Rd in Williamstown. Troopers observed signs of impairment on operator Valerie Tofani after confirming that she operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway and struck property causing damage. Troopers found probable cause for the offenses of DUI and Negligent operation. Tofani was arrested without incident, processed and released with a citation for the date and time below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
