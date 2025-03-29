DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO HIRO’S PLACE IN HILO FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Posted on Mar 28, 2025 in Newsroom

Hilo, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Hiro’s Place, located at 50 East Puainako St., in Hilo due to multiple repeated food safety violations.

During inspections conducted on March 24 and 27, 2025, the health department inspector observed and corrected the following violations:

Hand sink not supplied with soap and paper towels

Worker handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Improper food storage in refrigerator

Sanitizer concentration inadequate

Wipe cloths not properly used or stored

Improper hot and cold holding temperatures

Drinking and eating in food preparation area

On March 28, 2025, the same violations were observed and the establishment was closed due to an imminent health hazard to the public. The establishment demonstrated an inablility to maintain proper food safety procedures and will remain closed until all deficiencies and corrective actions are addressed.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Order staff to attend DOH food safety class

Provide written policies and procedures for handwashing, cleaning and maintaining of food contact surfaces and food processes

Deep clean and sanitize establishment

The establishment must schedule an inspection with DOH prior to being cleared for food services.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH FSB food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program visit the Food Safety Branch page. Restaurant inspections are available here.

