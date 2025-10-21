DOH CLOSES WHITE GUAVA CAFE FOR ROACH INFESTATION AND MULTIPLE CRITICAL FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Posted on Oct 20, 2025 in Newsroom

HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down White Guava Cafe, located at 54 E. Pūʻainakō St., in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island, due to a roach infestation and multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by AJ & Sons Catering, LLC, received a red placard on Oct. 16, 2025 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

After an initial inspection on Oct. 14, the establishment received a yellow “conditional” placard and the DOH followed up with an inspection on Oct. 16.

During a follow-up inspection, a DOH inspector observed the following violations:

Live cockroaches on food-contact surfaces;

Numerous live and dead cockroaches within the kitchen and food storage areas;

Food was neither safe, unadulterated, nor honestly presented;

Food-contact equipment and surfaces were not clean to sight and touch;

Poisonous or toxic materials are not stored so they cannot contaminate food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator and submit the service report to the DOH;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;

Repair broken frame of back door leading to kitchen to protect the establishment from the weather and the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;

Remove all poisonous or toxic materials from food prep areas.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted. The operator will contact the DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

