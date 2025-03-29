New Kente Sneakers Give Ghana’s Artisans Hope Through Heritage

Kente Sneakers Comfort Meet Style Through Heritage

From Begging to Building: Sunsums Founder Honors Ghanaian Culture, Empowers Artisans

CLUTE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas-based footwear brand Sunsums has released a new line of Kente sneakers that give back to the impoverished community from which its founder migrated after spending 10 years begging to support himself through technical school. The line infuses founder and CEO George Kwame Baah’s Ghanaian heritage while providing artisans with a living wage 27 times higher than the average local income."At Sunsums, we believe that fashion can be a powerful force for good," Baah said. "With this collection, we are not only creating beautiful footwear but also honoring the rich cultural heritage of Ghana and empowering the talented artisans who create this incredible fabric."Each pair of Sunsums Kente sneakers is handcrafted in Ghana, ensuring that artisans receive a fair and sustainable living wage. This commitment to ethical production helps to break the cycle of poverty and create lasting community change. People who purchase a pair of Sunsums Kente sneakers are getting more than a unique and stylish piece of footwear; they’re also directly building up a once-impoverished population.The use of traditional Kente cloth helps define the new sneaker collection. Traditionally worn by royalty, Kente acts as a symbol of prestige and celebration. Artisans literally weave in intricate patterns that tell stories of history, philosophy, and religious beliefs. Sunsums' Kente sneaker collection and the rest of its lines of footwear and accessories offer a unique opportunity to connect with Ghanaian culture and heritage while every step supports Ghana’s families in a meaningful way.“Life was difficult prior to [Sunsums],” said Ghanaian artisan Kwaku Owusu, “But now I have enough money to take care of my family.” Baah noted his team of artisans often come from a beggar background themselves. Giving them a place to apply themselves and learn skills has helped them thrive instead of survive while they “learn to fish.”About Sunsums:Founder George Kwame Baah spent 10 years begging on the streets of Ghana to earn his way through technical school. Through hard work and God’s grace, he made it to the United States where opportunities have opened for him. His hard-knock life has instilled in him a deep desire to give back and create work opportunities for others in his community.Sunsums, founded in 2014 as Kwame Baah Brand, creates stylish, sustainable products that leave lasting social impact. With a focus on ethical production and fair wages, Sunsums is committed to changing the fashion industry, one step at a time. The brand reflects its commitment to "Nante Yie" (Walk Well), both in style and in life. This limited-edition sneaker collection is available now at https://sunsums.com/ Hello,I want to share the inspiring story of Sunsums, a Texas-based footwear brand making a difference with its new line of authentic Kente sneakers.Prior to founding this company, I spent 10 years begging on the streets of Ghana to support myself through technical school. I don’t want anyone to have to live that life. Once God’s grace took me to the US, I have felt a need to give back to my native Ghana. Sunsums empowers local artisans in Ghana by providing them a living wage about 27 times higher than average local income.The sneakers themselves are a vibrant tribute to Ghanaian heritage, incorporating authentic Kente fabric, a hand-woven textile that literally tells stories with its patterns. The fabric was once reserved only for royalty; now we share it with the world to make the world better.Would you be interested in learning more about Sunsums and sharing this story with your readers?I've included our press release for your review and welcome the opportunity to set up a time for an interview.Thank you. I know this will be a compelling story for your readers.Nante Yie (Walk Well),George Kwame Baah

Sunsums Shoes Intro New Footwear

