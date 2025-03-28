Meet the Weird and Wonderful Wobbegong

The Indo-Pacific region has long been renowned for its abundant and biodiverse ecosystems. The waters of this part of the world provide a particularly ideal environment for many sharks, with more than 200 of an estimated 500 known species documented as being identified in these tropical waters. There is one shark species, however, that proves to be both peculiar and phenomenally fascinating at the same time. Ocean lovers, meet the tasseled wobbegong, whose trademark look may surprise you: This shark has a beard!

Before we dive into this species’ quirky beard-like appearance, you’re probably wondering … “What on earth is a wobbegong?” The short answer is that (surprise!) this is a type of small shark, a “carpet shark” to be exact. The word “wobbegong” has its roots in Australian aboriginal language, and though there’s no exact translation into the English language, many speculate the term to mean “living rock.”

These carpet- and rock-like references really make sense for the species. As bottom-dwellers thriving at depths of up to 131 feet that are most active at night, they have flat bodies with blotchy, dark, muted coloring. This appearance allows them to blend in seamlessly with the sandy, rocky seafloor below. But this is only where their status as camouflage experts begins! The tasseled wobbegongs are decorated with a whisker-like appendage known as barbels, giving them a shaggy, bearded appearance. These barbels serve as sensory organs that help wobbegongs detect movement and target prey nearby.

Once a potential target has been identified, a wobbegong—carefully lying still and flat as a carpet against the seafloor—waves its tail to imitate the movement of smaller fish that their prey might be hunting. Once the prey is close enough, the camouflaged shark will suddenly lunge forward, suctioning their victim into their powerful jaws and clamping down with needle-sharp teeth (they may even consume them in one big gulp). While a typical meal for these sharks includes species like crustaceans, small octopuses and even smaller sharks, wobbegongs are known to be truly audacious predators. Some have even been seen dislocating their jaws to consume prey most would deem far too large for them; there’s even documentation of a wobbegong attempting to consume a shark that was about 80% of its own size! While it was able only to consume the prey up to its head, the instance demonstrates just how motivated wobbegongs are when it comes to food.

It would be absolutely appropriate to describe wobbegongs as some of the ocean’s greatest masters of disguise. However, even species most equipped with camouflage are unable to hide from our ocean’s greatest threats such as plastic pollution.

At Ocean Conservancy, we’re working to ensure our ocean is biodiverse, healthy and able to thrive for years to come. Visit our Action Center today to learn all the latest ways you can join us in advocating for a healthy ocean, forever and for everyone—including the wild and wonderful wobbegong.