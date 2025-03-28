Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,979 in the last 365 days.

3/28/25 – ANONYMOUS TIP LEADS TO MARINE PROTECTED AREA VIOLATIONS

Posted on Mar 28, 2025 in DOCARE, Main, News Releases, slider
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

ANONYMOUS TIP LEADS TO MARINE PROTECTED AREA VIOLATIONS

PŪPŪKEA, O‘ahu – An anonymous tip received by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) led to citations for two men allegedly engaging in prohibited activities within the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD), on O‘ahu’s North Shore.

On Wednesday, March 26, DOCARE officers were informed of two men seen picking ‘opihi at the southern end of the Pūpūkea MLCD. Officers responded and approached 53-year-old Elmer Ceredon of Wahiawā and 65-year-old Posadas Armando of ‘Ewa Beach.

Officers inspected their catch, which included 235 pieces of ‘opihi. While they were of legal size, taking any mollusk from the MLCD is prohibited and this includes seashells and ‘opihi.

Both men were cited for a violation of Rule 13-34-2 (1) of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) relating to Prohibited Activities within the Pūpūkea MLCD. The pair is required to appear on petty misdemeanor charges in Wahiawā District Court on May 13.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said “Activities in marine protected areas throughout the state, including the Pūpūkea MLCD, are highly restrictive to protect aquatic resources. These areas have signs posted informing people of these restrictions. We remind everyone to follow the rules and restrictions to avoid being cited or arrested.”

The Pūpūkea MLCD was established in 1983 as part of the state’s Marine Life Conservation District Program. MLCD’s carry the highest level of resource protection through regulations designed to protect marine life, allowing fish and other aquatic life to grow larger and produce more offspring, which can create a spillover effect to adjacent areas. The Pūpūkea MLCD boundary is established from the south end of Waimea Bay, northward past Sharks Cove.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Pupukea ʻOpihi violations, March 28, 2025: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cfwjahdy5zgq627rx6hop/AP4hQ3ESBYTQpKIoj_pHRoM?rlkey=a8mua8t635ozl2heeysw7igsr&st=5xuc42bb&dl=0

 

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: Dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

3/28/25 – ANONYMOUS TIP LEADS TO MARINE PROTECTED AREA VIOLATIONS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more