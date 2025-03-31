First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc. Launches Nationwide to Enhance Mental Health and Well-Being for First Responders

First Responder Neurofeedback Logo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc. , a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of First Responders, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of neurofeedback programs specifically tailored for the First Responder community. The organization provides NeurOptimal® Dynamical Neurofeedback® , a noninvasive brain training solution designed to enhance focus, improve reaction times, and boost overall well-being.First Responders, including firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and dispatchers, face unique on-the-job challenges that can contribute to mental health issues such as depression, PTSD, anxiety, and others. First Responder Neurofeedback aims to help individuals address these challenges through a tailored neurofeedback program that has been shown to enhance cognitive performance and emotional resilience.The neurofeedback program was developed with insight and guidance from First Responders and an active stakeholder community. Through a network of NeurOptimaltrainers, it offers no-cost neurofeedback services to agencies across the United States. First Responder Neurofeedback supports this initiative through program planning and customization, neurofeedback brain training sessions, and anonymized feedback for departments and grant funders.Barbara Graham, President of the Board of Directors for First Responder Neurofeedback, shares, “As the spouse of a law enforcement officer, I am honored to lead an organization with a clear mission of supporting the mental and emotional well-being of our country’s First Responders through neurofeedback. By leveraging neurofeedback technology, we give First Responders another tool to proactively take charge of their mental health.”To lead this nationwide effort, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Tierney as Executive Director. Tierney brings over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, business executive, and mental health advocate. She founded Parker Neurofeedback, LLC and COR Neuro, LLC, which provide NeurOptimalDynamical Neurofeedbacksessions to clients of all ages. Tierney will lead strategic planning and program development to expand the organization's reach and impact."Our mission is to empower First Responders with the tools they need to maintain peak performance and overall well-being," said Tierney. "By providing access to NeurOptimalneurofeedback, we provide a proactive solution to support the First Responders who serve our communities."The Zengar Institute, the creator of NeurOptimalDynamical Neurofeedback, supports First Responder Neurofeedback by providing organizational expertise and program guidance. Valdeane W. Brown, Ph.D., co-founder of Zengar, shares his enthusiasm, stating, “For 30 years, Zengar has been delivering advanced neurotechnology aimed at training the brain to function at peak performance levels. We are thrilled to support First Responder Neurofeedback to assist America’s First Responders and their families.”About First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc.First Responder Neurofeedback, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the mental health and well-being of First Responders through innovative neurofeedback solutions. As a non-profit organization with a national reach and impact, FRN operates with a singular goal: to provide proactive neurofeedback solutions to support the well-being and optimal performance of First Responders who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. Please visit www.firstresponderneurofeedback.com for more information.

