RFCLA Host Old Glory DC for First Responders Match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in their attempt for a 3rd straight win
Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is back at Wallis Annenberg Stadium this Saturday, looking to earn their third straight win as they take on Old Glory DC.
The team will also welcome special guest Australian Consul-General Tanya Bennett.
RFCLA Head Coach Steven Hoiles says the team’s recent success comes down to better discipline and playing smarter.
“Across our five games, we’ve played some really good rugby, but we weren’t helping ourselves by spending too much time defending off the back of silly penalties,” said Hoiles. “That’s probably been the biggest turnaround.”
He also praised last week’s win over NOLA, calling it a turning point. But Hoiles isn’t underestimating the challenge ahead. “Old Glory DC play a positive, attacking style of rugby. They’ve got one of the highest tackle percentages in the league; right up there with us. They want to play rugby, and they do it with purpose,” he says.
Players to Watch:
Christian Leali’ifano and Gonzalo Bertranou continue to lead from the front.
Billy Meakes remains a key playmaker, stepping up wherever needed and keeping steady under pressure.
Jurie van Vuuren has made a big impact since returning from an injury.
Semi Kunatani starts this week after strong performances off the bench: expect fireworks.
EVENT DETAILS:
RFCLA vs. Old Glory DC
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Kickoff: 3:00 PM PT
Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA
Broadcast: Fox 13+, ESPN+, The Rugby Network (Outside USA)
RFCLA fans can purchase prorated Season Memberships now, which include all five remaining home matches of the 2025 season.
GET YOUR TICKETS FOR RFCLA’S 2025 SEASON NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Tickets now available here!
For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.
