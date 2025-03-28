RFCLA Host Old Glory DC for First Responders Match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in their attempt for a 3rd straight win

Christian Dyer and the RFCLA team running onto the pitch Rory Van Vugt and Christian Dyer Celebrating!

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is back at Wallis Annenberg Stadium this Saturday, looking to earn their third straight win as they take on Old Glory DC.

Across our five games, we’ve played some really good rugby, but we weren’t helping ourselves by spending too much time defending off the back of silly penalties..” — Steven Hoiles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saturday’s match carries added meaning, as First Responders Day honors the firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, and frontline workers who protect the community, especially after the year the LA region has already had. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM, and fans are encouraged to join in the celebration.The team will also welcome special guest Australian Consul-General Tanya Bennett RFCLA Head Coach Steven Hoiles says the team’s recent success comes down to better discipline and playing smarter.“Across our five games, we’ve played some really good rugby, but we weren’t helping ourselves by spending too much time defending off the back of silly penalties,” said Hoiles. “That’s probably been the biggest turnaround.”He also praised last week’s win over NOLA, calling it a turning point. But Hoiles isn’t underestimating the challenge ahead. “Old Glory DC play a positive, attacking style of rugby. They’ve got one of the highest tackle percentages in the league; right up there with us. They want to play rugby, and they do it with purpose,” he says.Players to Watch:Christian Leali’ifano and Gonzalo Bertranou continue to lead from the front.Billy Meakes remains a key playmaker, stepping up wherever needed and keeping steady under pressure.Jurie van Vuuren has made a big impact since returning from an injury.Semi Kunatani starts this week after strong performances off the bench: expect fireworks.EVENT DETAILS:RFCLA vs. Old Glory DCSaturday, March 29, 2025Kickoff: 3:00 PM PTWallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLABroadcast: Fox 13+, ESPN+, The Rugby Network (Outside USA)RFCLA fans can purchase prorated Season Memberships now, which include all five remaining home matches of the 2025 season.GET YOUR TICKETS FOR RFCLA’S 2025 SEASON NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Tickets now available here!For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.