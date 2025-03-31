WastAway Launches New Website to Propel Brand to New Heights

Bold, dynamic design positions company on leading-edge of waste-to-fuel revolution

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – has launched a dynamic, bold new website to propel the brand to exciting levels of growth in the waste-to-fuel revolution.The new wastaway.com, designed by Southern creative agency Mad Genius, combines the previous site of the same name and wastawayfuel.com, consolidating all product offerings into one site with a refreshed, clean look, boasting the latest in SEO optimization. This collaboration is a continuation of the partnership between WāstAway and Mad Genius that began in 2024 with the design of WāstAway’s updated logo.“Your website is the front door to your brand, and we wanted to create a modern, robust, next level experience that ushers visitors into the future with our proprietary, multi-patented waste-to-fuel innovations,” said Todd Smith, chief communications officer of WastAway.The web design – an evolution of the innovative logo – takes several cues from the edgy image, bringing the brand forward with bold design elements. The company’s brand green is expanded through imagery to reinforce the company’s environmentally conscious identity. Typographic selections all evoke a tech-leading, solutions-oriented brand. WāstAway’s proprietary process for turning waste into fuel – achieving 85% landfill diversion – is the star of the website and is treated as such. On the process page, visitors can follow MSW’s transformation into clean, green, sustainable biofuels."Mad Genius is excited to launch a new website for WastAway,” said Rob Bridges, CEO of Mad Genius. “Our companies share a mutual passion for technological innovation and improving the world for future generations, making our partnership a perfect fit.”Like the logo, featuring three chasing arrows, the website is a powerful representation of recycling. Each arrow, in its unique way, twists and turns, evoking the continuous pursuit of recycling, grinding, shredding and separating. Each of the three arrows in the logo signifies a crucial step in the recycling process, forming a closed loop. This loop is the DNA of WastAway’s commitment to sustainability, green technology, clean fuel and environmental responsibility.The modern customized website and logo represent the technological breakdown of raw materials into fuel-based elements and completes the process expression.Both the website and logo, through symbolism, visual elements, and bold identity, captures the essence of WastAway's brand and creates a deep connection with its target audiences.WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. The company is planning to build a waste-to-fuel plant in Murfreesboro that will divert 85% of the city’s trash from the Middle Point Landfill in an industrial area of the city’s south side. It will cost an estimated $110 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.About WastAwayWastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway’s technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries. For more information, visit www.wastaway.com or use this link to an informational brochure: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/673267/

