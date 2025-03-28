Submit Release
Overnight closures on Highway 1 near 264th Street may cause delays

CANADA, March 28 - Drivers should plan ahead for nighttime closures on Highway 1 eastbound near the 264th Street interchange, late tonight, March 28, 2025, while the contractor removes an overhead sign.

As part of the highway-widening project, the highway closures will take place overnight from Friday night until early Saturday morning, with the closure of the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 at 264th Street.

Between midnight and 4:30 a.m., full closures of Highway 1 eastbound will be in effect for 20 minutes at a time to allow for the safe removal of the overhead sign. During this time, emergency vehicle access will be maintained. Traffic will be routed through between the 20-minute closure periods.

Traffic-control signs will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming lane closures. To avoid stoppages, eastbound Highway 1 traffic can exit the highway and detour between 232nd Street and 264th Street or travel at other times.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signage and be aware that roadside workers are present. Updates will be available at https://www.drivebc.ca/.

