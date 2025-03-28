Province continues to ensure people are protected from COVID-19, measles

CANADA, March 28 - Starting Tuesday, April 8, 2025, free additional COVID-19 vaccines will be available to people in B.C., with a focus on those who are at higher risk of severe illness.

“While the peak of respiratory illnesses has passed, influenza, COVID-19 and RSV are still here, and we must continue to practise healthy habits to keep illnesses from spreading,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for British Columbia. “This is particularly important as spring break ends, a period when many people have been travelling. This is a reminder to stay home if you are sick, and if you need medical care, to call ahead so you can be seen safely.”

The spring COVID-19 vaccine will be available throughout the province at approximately 400 pharmacies, as well as regional health-authority clinics, some primary-care offices, community health centres, long-term care homes and First Nations communities. Public health units will also have vaccine available for children under 12.

“For people at the highest risk of serious illness, an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can boost their immunity through the spring and summer,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “That’s why notifications to priority populations will go out starting April 8.”

Based on guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, B.C. health officials recommend that the following people receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine this spring:

adults 65 years and older, with a particular focus on people over 80 years;

Indigenous adults 55 years and older;

adult residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities (including those awaiting placement); and

individuals six months and older who have been diagnosed as clinically extremely vulnerable (a CEV 1 or CEV 2).

Notifications to book appointments will be sent out to priority populations beginning April 8, 2025. The spring vaccine program will end on June 30, 2025. Anyone else who feels they would benefit from an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can consult with their health-care provider, contact the call centre at 1 833 838-2323 to book an appointment or call a pharmacy for availability.

With an increasing number of measles cases reported in B.C. and the resurgence of measles cases worldwide, public health officials are encouraging people in B.C. to check their immunization records to ensure they are up to date with their measles immunization by going on Health Gateway or connecting with their health-care provider, and if needed, to book an appointment to get a free measles vaccine.

Officials are also reminding people to monitor for symptoms if they have recently travelled. To date, five cases of measles have been reported in the province, all in the Lower Mainland and all related to travel to areas in the world where measles outbreaks are occurring.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing cases of measles in parts of Canada, with outbreaks in Ontario and cases here in B.C., and around the world,” said Dr. Henry. “Measles can cause serious illness, particularly for young people who are not vaccinated. And we have tragically had one death in Canada last year.”

Measles is an extremely contagious virus that can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and even death. People who are most at risk from measles are those who are completely unvaccinated against the disease and who have no immunity from past exposures.

“As we’re seeing an increase in cases of measles in B.C. and around the world, people need to make sure their measles immunizations are up to date and that they follow healthy habits,” said Osborne. “It is easy and free to get the measles vaccine, to protect yourself and your loved ones from this serious virus.”

Adults born in 1970 or later should ensure they have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine as one dose is not enough to ensure adequate protection. Adults born before 1970 are generally assumed to have acquired immunity to measles from exposure to measles before immunization was widely available.

In B.C., children are routinely provided with two doses of a measles-containing vaccine with the first dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine given at 12 months and the second dose of measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) vaccine given at four to six years.

Children from six months of age travelling to parts of the world where measles is more common can receive MMR vaccine prior to departure. They will then require two doses of vaccine after they reach 12 months to be fully protected. Children between one and four years can also get their second dose early if travelling to areas where measles is spreading.

People can get free measles vaccines from their local health unit or health centre. Some doctors and nurse practitioners also offer vaccines to infants, children and adults. Children 4 years and older, as well as adults, can be vaccinated at a pharmacy. In First Nations communities, people can also be immunized by their community health nurse at their community health centre or nursing station.

