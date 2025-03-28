Drivers should expect delays on Highway 17 northbound as the right lane of the highway near Keating Cross Road requires emergency repairs.

To facilitate the repairs, the Keating off-ramp will be fully closed until at least 3 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The highway remains open and the Keating off-ramp (Exit 18) is closed, so northbound traffic can utilize the left-turn lane until work is complete in the afternoon. Drivers can take an alternative route via Island View Road.

Work is ongoing as crews repair a steel plate on Highway 17 northbound.

Drivers should expect delays of at least 20 minutes and are encouraged to choose alternative routes where possible.

People are asked to take extra care while travelling in the area with workers present and obey all safety signage. For the most up-to-date information, check https://www.drivebc.ca.