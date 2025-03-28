Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: March 28, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces $6.7 Million Bridge Deck Replacement Project on I-90 in Albany and Rensselaer Counties New Bridge Decks and Concrete Barriers Improve Resiliency and Enhance Safety Along Important Travel Corridor in Capital Region New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced a $6.7 million comprehensive bridge deck replacement project is underway to prolong the lifespans and ensure the continued safety of three key bridges in Albany and Rensselaer Counties. The project will replace the bridge deck on Corporate Woods Boulevard over I-90 in the City of Albany, Albany County, as well as two bridge decks on I-90 westbound and eastbound over Van Hoesen Road in the Town of Schodack, Rensselaer County. "One of the most important ways that Governor Hochul is strengthening public safety is through smart and targeted investments in the state highway system, and these bridge deck replacements are a critical investment that will improve the safety and reliability of a vital corridor in the Capital Region,” Commissioner Dominguez said. "For the nearly 25,000 vehicles relying on these Interstate bridges daily to get to work, school and recreational activities, this project will improve the movement of commerce and enhance the safety of three critical Capital Region bridge structures.” Work has begun at the Van Hoesen Road site which will focus on repairing aging concrete on the eastbound and westbound abutments below the I-90 bridge decks. Shoulder closures will be implemented on Van Hoesen Road during this phase, which is expected to last approximately one month. Following completion of abutment repairs, demolition of the bridge decks will begin at both the Corporate Woods Boulevard and Van Hoesen Road sites. Demolition work, which will begin in April at the Corporate Woods location, will primarily occur at night to minimize impacts on traffic. The scope of work encompasses a range of crucial improvements, including the replacement of bearings, joints, bridge rails, barriers, and approaches. Additionally, the project will involve painting girders and bearings and restoring concrete abutments. The replacement decks will be built using a more cost effective and resilient jointless design. Using the latest construction techniques to eliminate joints will result in reduced maintenance, improved ride quality, and enhanced structural integrity NYSDOT has devised a work zone traffic control plan designed to maintain traffic flow throughout the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Corporate Woods Boulevard. I-90 over Van Hoesen Road will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction during construction. Occasional single lane closures will occur on Van Hoesen Road with flaggers directing alternating traffic through the open lane. The project is scheduled for completion in November of 2025. State Senator Jacob Ashby said, "When we talk about investing in and maintaining our critical transportation infrastructure, this is exactly what we mean. I was pleased to authorize funding in last year's state budget to revitalize our roads and bridges across the state, and I'm glad to see those resources flow to our district to make sure our motorists can travel safely along the I-90 corridor.” State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “As work begins on these critical infrastructure projects that will allow Capital Region residents to get where they're going with ease and safety, it's a good reminder for folks to slow down in work zones. With spring here and summer approaching, more and more NYSDOT workers will be out on our roads, bridges and highways, and it's important they're able to complete their work and return home safely to their families each day. Remember to slow down, stay alert, and thank you to NYSDOT Commissioner Dominguez for continuing to invest in the Capital Region's roads, bridges, and infrastructure." Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, "Repairing and replacing aging bridge decks on I-90 will make sure our bridges are safer and more reliable. It's critical that the roads and bridges we rely on every day to get to and from work, school, and our daily lives can stand the test of time. This investment from the state Department of Transportation will keep the Capital Region moving forward, literally as well as figuratively." Assemblymember Scott Bendett said, “Urban, rural, and suburban parts of the 107th Assembly District all have one thing in common: the need for functional, safe infrastructure. As the representative for parts of Albany and Rensselaer Counties, I know my constituents are heavily reliant on I-90 for their daily activities, and I’m glad investment is being made to ensure the long-term sustainability of our roadways” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I want to extend my gratitude to the New York State Department of Transportation for their continued dedication to maintaining and improving our critical infrastructure. Proactive investments like this keep our community safe, connected, and make a real difference in the daily lives of our residents.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! 