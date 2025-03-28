Intimate concert April 16th with Forest Sun at Waverider Scalar Wellness Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Kuyper, Co-Founder of Waverider Scalar Wellness Center, got hooked on Forest Sun and his music 24 years ago in Spokane, Washington where he was performing music from one of his first albums, “Plenty.” Kuyper stated, "Forest is a prolific composer, singer, painter and poet. Forest understands the power of music and how varied frequencies, tones, words and vibrations can impact a person and be magnified in a group setting. We are jazzed that Forest has agreed to perform at Waverider Scalar Wellness Center and hope to offer other concerts along with our normal Calendar of Events inclucing movie nights, sound baths, overnight events, live-stream events and guest speakers." Forest will perform at Waverider Scalar Wellness Center to a small crowd of 50 lucky people on Wednesday, April 16th, at 7 pm. You can book a ticket for $75.00 on Waverider's website.

With over 78 million plays on Pandora, troubadour and award-winning songwriter, Forest Sun, enlivens audiences around the globe with his wealth of songs and stories, all sung and told in a laid-back California style. Sun's soulful music draws on a deep well of Americana and is compared to everyone from Jack Johnson and The Avett Brothers to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan. He’s played festivals from California (Strawberry Music Festival, American River Music Festival) to Europe (Belladrum in Scottland, Fiesta City in Belgium),opened for such luminaries as Lyle Lovett, Bonnie Rait, Steve Earle, Keb Mo, and toured with folks like Brett Dennen, Mason Jennings and the Beach Boys (Forest met famed Beach Boys producer Van Dyke Parks at a festival porch jam and later swapped songs on his piano at his house in LA). Musical collaborations on his records include members of Bob Dylans band, members of Calexico/Iron and Wine, Heather Massse(The Wailin' Jennys, Prairie Home Companion) Jolie Holland (The Be Good Tanyas), JT Nero(of Birds of Chicago), Sean Hayes, jam band ALO, and bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum.

Forest’s songs mine his deep folk roots and embrace his love of gospel, soul, reggae, and country. Sun’s music has appeared on Showtime, NBC, PBS, MTV and in several film scores and soundtracks. Learn more at Forest Sun's website.

Brighter Day

