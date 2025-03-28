ITSC Global Networks Donate $1.5 Million to Support Education and Global Talent Development

ITSC donated $1.5M in 2024 to support English education, research, and global talent in Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and beyond.

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITSC Group networks announced that they contributed a total of $1.5 million in donations over the past year (2024), supporting a wide range of educational and community initiatives in Japan, the Philippines, Korea, and abroad.As part of its commitment to promoting equitable access to English education and nurturing global talent, ITSC networks allocated $600,000 to exam fee assistance for students, low-income individuals, and public service members—including military personnel, police officers, and firefighters.Universities across the country received $500,000 in donations to strengthen English language programs and enhance student support services. An additional $100,000 was invested in research efforts focused on global English education, AI and IT talent development, and university-led initiatives.Furthermore, $30,000 was used to assist underprivileged neighbors, while $10,000 supported overseas English education camps and internship opportunities. The English Education Society also received $10,000 in funding for academic research.An official from the International Testing Services Center (ITSC), which oversees the G-TELP program, stated:“ITSC is continuously committed to global collaboration, and we plan to expand our donations even further to reach more students, researchers, and institutions in need.”Through these efforts, ITSC Group reaffirms its role as a leader in global language assessment and its dedication to social responsibility. If your organization is interested in partnership opportunities or research collaboration, please contact us at webmaster@itsc-group.com.About ITSCInternational Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development 40 Years of Trust – The Benchmark in Global English Proficiency

