Harry Paulison Appointed President of Sonic Packaging

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonic Packaging is proud to announce the appointment of Harry Paulison as President. Paulison has played a vital role in our growth throughout his time with the company. With extensive experience, strong leadership skills, and a deep commitment to our mission, he has significantly contributed to our success. We look forward to witnessing his leadership in his new role as we move forward.Paulison joined Sonic Packaging in October 2020 as VP of Operations and was named Chief Operating Officer in July 2022 at the direction of Howard Thau, the beloved founder of Sonic Packaging. Throughout his time at Sonic, Paulison has demonstrated remarkable leadership, driving operational improvements and strengthening the organization. Recognizing his potential, Thau entrusted him with greater responsibilities, positioning him to help shape the company’s future.This transition is made with deep respect and recognition of Howard Thau’s leadership and dedication to Sonic Packaging. His impact on the industry, our company, and all who had the privilege of working with him remains immeasurable. As we move forward, we honor his legacy by continuing to drive Sonic’s mission with the same passion and integrity.When asked about being appointed President, Paulison stated, “Being named President of Sonic Packaging is a profound honor and a moment I approach with excitement and a deep sense of responsibility. I'm humbled by the trust placed in me, and I'm acutely aware of the legacy I'm inheriting from our founder. Howard’s vision and leadership built this company, and his passing last year left a void we all feel.”While we all continue to mourn his loss, we also celebrate the incredible foundation he created and look forward to the continued growth and evolution of Sonic Packaging under Harry Paulison’s leadership.

