Larry Ukali Johnson-Redd Unveils His Powerful Two-Part Collection: 'Black Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations'

Book Cover Book Cover

Larry Ukali Johnson-Redd is a San Francisco author, educator & social justice advocate dedicated to uplifting the Black community through literature, activism & education.” — Larry Ukali Johnson-Redd

ANTIOCH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Compelling Journey Through Poetry, Identity, and the Call for JusticeAcclaimed author, educator, and activist Larry Ukali Johnson-Redd presents his latest literary work, Black Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations, a two-part collection that captures the essence of Black identity, cultural pride, and the long-standing fight for reparations. This profound anthology of poetry and spoken word is a call to action, celebrating Black love, resilience, and the urgent need for justice in America.A Voice for the Community: Exploring Black Self-Love Spoken Word and ReparationsSpanning two volumes, Black Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations presents a transformative reading experience that combines historical reflection with contemporary issues confronting the Black community today. Through powerful poetry and unapologetic storytelling, Johnson-Redd highlights themes of unity, self-empowerment, and the ongoing struggle for racial equality. His words serve as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of Black people, urging readers to draw strength from their shared history and build a future founded on justice and solidarity.The themes of love, family, struggle, and hope run throughout both parts of the collection, making Black Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations an intensely personal yet universally relevant work. With rhythmic verses and thought-provoking messages, Johnson-Redd crafts a literary masterpiece that resonates with readers of all backgrounds, fostering a sense of empowerment and enlightenment.About the Author: Larry Ukali Johnson-ReddLarry Ukali Johnson-Redd is an esteemed author, educator, and advocate for social justice. A proud San Francisco native, he has dedicated his life to uplifting the Black community through literature, activism, and education. His works often focus on African heritage, expatriate experiences, and the importance of unity among people of African descent. As a passionate writer, he continues to use his voice to challenge systemic oppression and celebrate Black culture through storytelling, poetry, and advocacy.Exploring Johnson-Redd’s Literary LegacyIn addition to Black Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations, Johnson-Redd has authored several books that reflect his commitment to Black history, culture, and activism. The Black Expatriate in Africa explores the experiences of African Americans living on the continent, while Journey to the Motherland, from San Francisco to Benin City provides a deeply personal account of reconnecting with African heritage.His poetry collection, History to Destiny Through Afrocentric Poetry, offers thought-provoking reflections on Black identity. Loving Black Women: Essays and Spoken Word celebrates Black women through powerful essays and poetry.He also examines political and social change in American Challenges in the Obama Era, Part I & Part II. His upcoming book, Letters to My Brothers, promises to be a compelling work addressing issues faced by Black men and fostering unity.Where to Get the BooksBlack Self-Love Spoken Word and Reparations Parts 1 & 2 are now available for purchase. Readers seeking a profound literary journey of self-empowerment and social justice can find these books on the official website and at Amazon.Stay ConnectedFor more information on Larry Ukali Johnson-Redd’s work, upcoming releases, and events, visit his website ( https://larryukalijohnsonredd.net/ ) or follow him on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.