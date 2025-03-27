147th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 27 - The Government finalised the text of the proposal for the Act amending the Electricity Supply Act and submitted it to the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia for consideration and adoption under the summary legislative procedure. The amendments are necessary to align the Act with European regulations and to improve existing provisions, which will contribute to greater transparency, fairness and resilience of the energy system. The amendments transpose changes to the European Directive on the internal electricity market into the Slovenian legislation and regulate the implementation of the amended European Regulation. Key amendments include:

the introduction of the right to energy sharing, allowing the shared use of electricity generated from renewable sources;

the possibility of flexible connection when full connection to the grid is not possible;

the right of consumers to a fixed-price contract for at least one year;

the obligation for suppliers to apply a hedging strategy to fixed-price contracts;

additional consumer protection against termination of supply contracts and the resulting risk of disconnection;

additional obligations for the distribution system operator to publish clear information on the capacities available for new connections;

the obligation for the electricity operator to facilitate the connection of publicly accessible and private charging points for electric vehicles, complemented by the requirement to provide smart and bi-directional charging functions;

enhanced tasks and powers of the regulatory authority (the Energy Agency);

the possibility of temporary price controls for the supply of electricity to households, small business customers and small and medium-sized enterprises in the event of an energy supply crisis.

In addition to aligning with EU legislation, the Act also introduces further improvements, such as a strengthened concept of emergency supply in the event of supplier failure, the possibility to exempt energy storage directly connected to the grid from network charges, as well as terminological and technical corrections based on public hearing feedback. By adopting the Act, the Republic of Slovenia will meet its obligations under EU legislation and at the same time contribute to a fairer, more transparent and more resilient electricity market.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia gave its consent to the content of the call for enrolment in Master's degree programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year. Consent to the call for enrolment was given for the Master's degree programmes of the University of Ljubljana, the University of Maribor, the University of Primorska and the Faculty of Information Studies in Novo mesto, as well as for the degree programmes with a concession of the University of Nova Gorica, the New University, the DOBA Faculty of Applied Business and Social Studies Maribor, the Faculty of Polymer Technology, the Faculty of Applied Social Studies in Nova Gorica, the International Faculty of Social and Business Studies and the Faculty of Environmental Protection for the academic year 2025/2026. The Government of the Republic of Slovenia gave its consent to the study programmes holding concessions only for full-time study places. For the 2025/2026 academic year, a total of 13,534.5 enrolment places (an enrolment place in a two-subject study programme or course was counted as 0.5) for enrolment in the first year of full-time and part-time master's studies were proposed for the consent of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for the second cycle master's degree programmes of all the above-mentioned institutions. Of these, 10,370.5 enrolment places are intended for citizens of the Republic of Slovenia and citizens of other EU Member States (8,582 full-time and 1,788.5 part-time enrolment places), 709 places for Slovenians without Slovenian citizenship (467 full-time and 242 part-time enrolment places) and 2,455 places for foreigners from non-EU countries (1,387.5 full-time and 1,067.5 part-time enrolment places).

The Government also gave its consent to the content of the call for doctoral programmes. For the 2025/2026 academic year, a total of 75 doctoral study programmes across all fields of study will be offered at the University of Ljubljana, the University of Maribor, the University of Primorska and the Faculty of Information Studies in Novo mesto. For the first time, a new doctoral programme in Information Science will be offered at the Faculty of Information Studies in Novo mesto. The call for enrolment for the 2025/2026 academic year includes a total of 1,632 enrolment places for the first year of doctoral programmes, which is eight places more than in the 2024/2025 academic year.