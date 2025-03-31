Not Guilty Verdict Secured in 13 Minutes in Brazoria County DWI Case

David Smith, Board-Certified* Criminal Attorney, Achieves Acquittal After Jury Deliberates for Only 13 Minutes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a swift and decisive victory, the David Smith Law Firm, PLLC , secured a swift decisive Not Guilty verdict in a DWI trial in Brazoria County last week [Cause No. 261388]. The case, defended by David Smith—Board-Certified, Criminal Law – Texas Board of Legal Specialization—and co-counsel Tyler Flood, Board-Certified, Criminal Law – Texas Board of Legal Specialization, underscores the firm’s enduring commitment to the fundamental principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and the high burden of proof required to secure a conviction.Strategic Defense and Key AdmissionsThe client initially faced a serious criminal charge after law enforcement claimed multiple traffic violations, including swerving, speeding, stopping past the white line, and improper lane changes. However, through meticulous cross-examination, the arresting officer admitted that:• The alleged “swerving” was not, in fact, an illegal maneuver because it was not done unsafely.• Several other cited infractions were either non-offenses on the recorded video or were not actually listed in the officer’s official report as reasons for the traffic stop.Due to the State’s untimely disclosure of expert witnesses, David Smith and Tyler Flood successfully suppressed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN) evidence, further bolstering the defense.Jury Deliberation and VerdictAfter three days of trial—encompassing jury selection, witness testimony, and final arguments made by David Smith, Tyler Flood, and the prosecutors—a Brazoria County jury took only 13 minutes to return a Not Guilty verdict. Such an expedited decision signals the jury’s clear recognition that the State did not meet its high burden of proof.“This verdict is not just a personal victory for our client; it’s a victory for the justice system itself,” said David Smith of the David Smith Law Firm, PLLC. “It proves that our constitutional safeguards work when the facts are presented accurately, and it affirms that no one should be convicted unless the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt is truly there.”Implications for the AccusedA DWI conviction can have life-altering consequences, including steep fines, license suspensions, higher insurance rates, and even jail time. Beyond the legal ramifications, those convicted may also face significant personal and professional setbacks. The rapid acquittal in this case safeguards the client’s future and reaffirms the crucial constitutional guarantee of a fair trial.Industry Perspective on the Victory“This swift victory reinforces the dedication and criminal law expertise David Smith consistently brings to each case,” said Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI . “We’re proud to spotlight the victories scored by attorneys like David Smith.”About David Smith Law Firm, PLLC: If you or a loved one is facing criminal charges, David Smith of the David Smith Law Firm, PLLC, is Board-Certified, Criminal Law – Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and provides expert representation with an unwavering commitment to safeguarding your constitutional rights.David Smith Law Firm, PLLC2019 Washington Ave. #300, Houston, TX 77007(713) 769-5000*Board-Certified, Criminal Law – Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

