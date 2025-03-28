Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Timor-Leste expresses its solidarity with Thailand and Myanmar After the Devastating Earthquake

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste extends its deepest sympathy and solidarity to the governments and people of Thailand and Myanmar, which were severely affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on Friday, March 28, 2025, resulting in several fatalities, injuries, and significant material damage.

The Thai authorities have confirmed the deaths of at least three people in Bangkok due to the collapse of a building under construction, with dozens more reported missing. In Myanmar, the earthquake, with its epicentre near the city of Mandalay, prompted the declaration of a state of emergency in several regions of the country.

Timor-Leste shares the suffering of the brotherly peoples of the region and extends its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to those injured and those directly affected by this disaster. The Government expresses solidarity with the affected countries' emergency and reconstruction efforts, recognising the resilience and strength of their populations during this time of great adversity.

The Spokesperson for the 9th Constitutional Government, Minister Agio Pereira, on behalf of the entire Government, expressed his solidarity with the people and governments of Thailand and Myanmar affected by this catastrophe. He stated that “during this difficult time, our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we commended the commitment of all those who continue to dedicate themselves to searching for survivors and assisting the affected communities”. END