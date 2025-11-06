Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Dili, November 6th, 2025

Press Release

Government of Timor-Leste Expresses Solidarity with the Philippines Following the Devastating Effects of Typhoon Kalmaegi

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of the Philippines following the devastation caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which resulted in severe flooding, destruction, and tragic loss of life in the central provinces of the country, particularly in Cebu province.

In a letter sent to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão expressed that Timor-Leste is “deeply saddened by the scale of this tragedy and the hardship facing so many families who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods”.

The Head of the Government also emphasised that the “Timorese nation stands in solidarity with the Filipino people at this time of grief and recovery”, reiterating “the regional friendship and cooperation” that unite the two countries and the “great admiration for the Filipino people”.

The Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, stated that “the Philippines is currently facing a tragedy of immense proportions, and the people of Timor-Leste are not indifferent to this suffering. Our history and ties of regional cooperation mean that the pain of the Philippines is also ours. We are ready to offer all possible support”.

The Government Spokesperson added that “our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we recognise the tireless efforts of the rescue teams and professionals who continue to provide assistance to the populations affected by this disaster”.

The Government of Timor-Leste reaffirms its dedication to regional solidarity and cooperation among the peoples of Southeast Asia, expressing confidence in the Philippines' ability to recover and rebuild after this natural disaster. END