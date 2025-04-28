Whitby Marine Products Expands Product Range to Meet Growing Demand for Premium Marine Care Solutions

Experience superior shine and protection—powered by Starke Yacht Care products and available at Whitby Marine. Xanigo Marine’s Mold & Mildew Preventer keeps boat interiors clean, fresh, and protected for 90 days. A professional-grade setup featuring Mirka Iridium abrasives and tools, now available through Whitby Marine Products. Mirka’s range of sanding systems offers precision, power, and performance trusted by marine professionals. Starke Yacht Care’s Liquid Thor SiO₂ Coating delivers premium hydrophobic protection for marine surfaces.

Whitby Marine Products introduces new products to enhance boat maintenance, including advanced cleaners, waxes, and UV protection for all marine vessels.

Our passion for the water drives everything we do, from the products we select to ensuring they meet the real-world demands. We're committed to providing innovative marine solutions.” — Randy McKee

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitby Marine Products, a leading provider of high-quality marine cleaning and maintenance products, is proud to announce the expansion of its product offerings to meet the increasing demand for premium care solutions for boats, yachts, and other marine vessels. The new range of products, designed to enhance and protect various marine surfaces, includes specialized cleaners, waxes, ceramic coatings, and upholstery protection solutions.

With years of experience in providing top-tier cleaning and restoration products, Whitby Marine Products continues to innovate with a product line tailored to meet the diverse needs of boat owners, yacht enthusiasts, and marine detailers. These products are specifically designed to deliver long-lasting results, making boat maintenance easier and more effective.

New Product Highlights:

1. Starke Liquid Thor SiO₂ Ceramic Coating

Ensure your boat's surface is protected with the Liquid Thor SiO₂ Ceramic Coating. This premium coating offers long-lasting protection, hydrophobic properties, and UV defense. Ideal for preserving the shine and integrity of your boat's gel coat and paint, this product helps safeguard against saltwater, dirt, and environmental damage. Great for boat owners who want to keep their vessel pristine without constant reapplication.

2. Starke Hyper Hold Polymer Sealant

The Hyper Hold Polymer Sealant offers extreme UV protection and is perfect for creating a durable, water-repellent barrier. Ideal for use on both gel coat and painted surfaces, this sealant will keep your boat looking new while shielding it from the harsh effects of sun exposure, salt, and grime. It's a must-have for maintaining the condition of your boat seats and other surfaces that are frequently exposed to the elements.

3. Mirka Iridium Pro Finishing Kit

Take your boat's finish to the next level with the Mirka Iridium Pro Finishing Kit. This kit is designed for professional-grade polishing, making it an excellent choice for removing light scratches and oxidation while leaving a smooth, high-gloss finish. It's perfect for restoring your boat's exterior to its best condition, ensuring that your vessel shines like new and stands up to wear and tear.

4. Xanigo Marine Mold & Mildew Preventer

Keeping your boat clean and free from mold and mildew is vital to ensuring long-lasting upholstery. Xanigo Marine Mold & Mildew Preventer is the perfect solution to prevent mold and mildew from growing on your boat seats and other marine surfaces. With its safe and effective formula, this product offers peace of mind by ensuring that your boat's interior remains clean and fresh, even in humid conditions.

5. Mirka Sanding Abrasive Tools

For boat owners who prefer a hands-on approach to restoration, Mirka Sanding Abrasive Tools provide the perfect solution for sanding down surfaces before applying protective coatings or waxing. Whether you're working on your boat's gel coat, paint, or upholstery, these tools offer precision and durability. They are excellent for achieving a smooth surface, ensuring that your boat is ready for any finishing touches or protection treatments.

"Our passion for the water drives everything we do, from the products we select to ensuring they meet the real-world demands," said Randy McKee, owner of Whitby Marine Products. "We're committed to providing innovative marine solutions."

The expansion of Whitby Marine Products' offerings ensures that boat owners and marine professionals can rely on a comprehensive, high-quality product range to maintain their vessels. The products are formulated with advanced technology to ensure ease of use, exceptional performance, and long-term durability. Whether it's routine cleaning, UV protection, or gel coat restoration, Whitby Marine Products provides the ultimate solutions to enhance and maintain the appearance and functionality of any marine vessel.

About Whitby Marine Products: Whitby Marine Products has been a trusted name in the marine industry, offering premium products designed to meet the unique challenges of maintaining boats and yachts. With a commitment to providing high-quality, reliable marine care solutions, Whitby Marine Products has become a go-to resource for boat owners, marine detailers, and outdoor enthusiasts looking for top-performing products to keep their vessels in optimal condition.

For more information about Whitby Marine Products and their expanded product offerings, visit www.whitbymarineproducts.com or contact customer service at +1-647-205-3284 or rmckee@whitbymarineproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.