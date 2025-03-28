A Clearer Path Forward: Joe Forte Reaffirms Values and Vision for Tempe

Joe Forte acknowledges past social media activity, denounces conspiracy rhetoric, and reaffirms his commitment to inclusive, community-centered leadership.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to recent resurfaced social media posts and accusations related to his past online activity, Tempe City Council candidate Joe Forte released the following statement:“Like many people, my views have evolved over time. I own the fact that in the past, I shared posts and content that didn’t align with the values I stand for today. I regret those choices and apologize to anyone who felt harmed by them. I’ve worked hard to listen, learn, and grow, and I’m committed to showing through action that I stand for unity, inclusion, and integrity.""But some things have always been true: I have always believed in women’s rights, rights for LGBTQ+ communities, in peace over war, and in judging people not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. These are the values I was raised with, and they’re still my values today."Forte emphasized that his campaign is focused on practical solutions for Tempe, including sustainable growth, economic opportunity, and inclusive community engagement. He invites voters to speak with him directly, and to evaluate him based on his work in the community and his vision for the city’s future.For more information, or to contact Joe Forte; follow him on social media: @Forte4Tempe on Instagram, Facebook, and X

