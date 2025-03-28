First ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub Selected

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the selection of 1300 South Salina Street (formerly the Sears Building) as the future home of New York State’s first ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub. The flagship Hub will anchor a broader revitalization of the site, which is being led by the City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO. The Central New York location will serve as a critical gateway for both job seekers and manufacturing and construction firms, supporting the region’s growing demand for skilled workers, anchored by Micron’s $100 billion commitment in Onondaga County. Empire State Development's Board of Directors approved $8.5 million in funding for the flagship center, part of Governor Hochul’s broader $200 million ON-RAMP initiative, with additional workforce innovation hubs being established in the Capital Region, the Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes.

“Too many communities in Upstate New York have been left out and left behind for generations — and I'm fighting to bring them back,” Governor Hochul said. “This new ON-RAMP center in Syracuse will be a critical part of the new I-90 advanced manufacturing corridor, giving New Yorkers the skills and training necessary for a good-paying job. New Yorkers are already seeing the benefits of our economic development strategy: good-paying jobs, revitalized communities and more money in their pockets.”

ON-RAMP, the groundbreaking initiative designed to expand workforce development opportunities in advanced manufacturing for more New Yorkers, was first proposed in Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State and included in the FY25 Enacted Budget. Training provided through ON-RAMP will be based on the highly successful model developed by the Northland Workforce Development Training Center in Buffalo. Northland's model works to reduce the major barriers that prohibit students from enrolling and completing post-secondary education like transportation, child care, academic readiness and affordability. Collectively, the four centers will combine industry, academia, social services, organized labor and community organizations to provide high quality, in-demand training and the wraparound support necessary to empower more New Yorkers with the skills needed for careers in high growth industries.

Staff for the Central New York ON-RAMP Center will be temporarily housed at CenterState CEO located at 115 West Fayette Street while the South Salina Street site is being redeveloped. Initial training programs will focus on career exploration, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), financial empowerment and trade-specific skills for construction and manufacturing. Construction training will include pathways to apprenticeship and trade-specific skills, and manufacturing training will focus on entry-level assembly and middle-skill technician training, including Onondaga Community College Electrical Mechanical Technician training. In the first year, training programs are expected to serve between 150 and 200 New Yorkers.

Upon completion of the new facility, the Syracuse location will offer flexible programs customized to employer skill and volume needs, create engaging ways for community members to learn about the career that is right for them, and combine training with comprehensive support to reduce barriers to employment. The Central New York ON-RAMP hub will work with local partners to provide a wide array of services in a single, central location.

Additionally, CenterState CEO plans to work with the City of Syracuse to explore how best to connect the new South Salina Street ON-RAMP location to the nearby City-owned lot, ensuring that these strategic properties are redeveloped with the community’s input. CenterState CEO will hold monthly virtual town hall meetings to report on progress and hear from partners directly.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is building the workforce of tomorrow through comprehensive training programs that engage and prepare more New Yorkers for high-demand, good paying jobs. Today's announcement represents the latest step in the development and deployment of the ON-RAMP program, further supporting our investments to build a dynamic 21st century economy.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “We must equip our workforce with the skills necessary to support New York State’s rapidly expanding advanced manufacturing sector. By offering comprehensive training and wraparound services, this new ON-RAMP center will offer workers in Syracuse a pathway to well-paying careers for years to come. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investments in our workforce as we continue building the economy of tomorrow.”

CenterState CEO President and CEO Rob Simpson said, “This is an important project for the city and the south side as it holds high potential for workforce innovation at a time of growth in our region. At the Syracuse ON-RAMP Center, community members will be able to learn essential skills for careers in construction and advanced manufacturing, to prepare our region for the Micron project. In partnership with New York State, the City of Syracuse and all of our many community partners, CenterState CEO will work to ensure that these strategic properties are redeveloped with the community’s input.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It’s exciting to see the continued investment in Central New York’s technology sector. The announcement of the ON-Ramp project solidifies our status as one of the leading technology hubs in the nation. This initiative is expected to attract more tech businesses, leading to high-paying jobs and economic growth, benefiting our community in many ways. Additionally, it will support Micron’s $100 billion investment in our region. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her efforts on this important investment, which will help drive Syracuse’s progress.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “The establishment of New York State’s first ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub right here in Central New York is a game-changer for our workforce and our economy. The ON-RAMP Initiative is about breaking down barriers and opening doors to good-paying, union careers in construction and advanced manufacturing — industries that are the backbone of our middle class. As a lifelong labor leader and worker advocate, I know firsthand the power of union jobs to transform lives, providing stability, benefits and a pathway to prosperity. With Micron’s historic investment and the growing demand for skilled workers, the ON-RAMP Hub will ensure that more Central New Yorkers, regardless of background, have access to high-quality training, apprenticeships and the support needed to secure these life-changing opportunities. This is an investment in our workers, our families and the future of our region. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to Upstate cities and Central New York.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement today represents another exciting step towards our region’s burgeoning landscape of advanced manufacturing. The future location of Central New York’s ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub on South Salina Street promises an essential redevelopment of the local neighborhood, along with the reduction of obstacles for underserved populations to access the necessary skills needed for this growing industry. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to the actualization of a diverse and highly-trained workforce to carry the future of Central New York's economy forward.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The Governor’s investment in workforce development helps create a community that is equipped with skills necessary to drive economic growth especially in highly demanded industries. The ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub’s structure of providing wraparound support services empowers members of the local community to break from issues that often confine them to poverty and unemployment.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “As Central New York continues to experience unprecedented economic growth, it is critical that we invest in workforce development to ensure our residents have access to the opportunities created by projects like Micron. The ON-RAMP Workforce Innovation Hub at 1300 South Salina Street will be a game-changer—providing high-quality training, critical support services, and clear pathways to family-sustaining careers in manufacturing and construction. I applaud Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, CenterState CEO, and the City of Syracuse for their leadership in making this investment a reality for our community.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “This announcement is great news for Syracuse and the Southside community. In alignment with Syracuse Surge, our strategy for inclusive growth in the new economy, the creation of a larger workforce training hub will accelerate our efforts to uplift residents through long-term, sustainable employment and economic growth. I look forward to continued neighborhood engagement as this project moves forward. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and CenterState CEO for their continued partnership to expand workforce opportunities for Syracuse residents.”

Today's announcement complements New York State's continued investments in workforce development. In 2022, Governor Hochul reimagined the State's approach to workforce development and established the Office of Strategic Workforce Development at ESD, which supports industry-driven workforce development programs and practices to ensure New Yorkers are prepared to meet the needs and priorities of employers. To date, more than $63 million has been awarded, leveraging more than $69 million in public and private funding, to support nearly 15,000 trainees for over 2,000 business partners.

The announcement also supplements the State's investments to build a modern economy in New York by growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership — including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders — to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex which has been recently awarded $825 million in federal funding and was designated the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator under the CHIPS and Science Act.