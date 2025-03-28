Paid Service Opportunities for SUNY Students

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of applications for the second annual Empire State Service Corps Program, encouraging State University of New York students to apply for one of 500 paid civic and service internships for this upcoming fall. The application opening signifies the second year of the program. During its first-ever application cycle, the program received more than 2,000 student applications for 500 paid positions across 45 SUNY campuses within weeks of opening.

“The Empire State Service Corps is providing SUNY students with invaluable opportunities to serve their communities, gain hands-on experience, and build a foundation for future success,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding civic engagement across New York, we are empowering the next generation of leaders to make a meaningful impact. I encourage all eligible students to apply and be part of this transformative program.”

The Empire State Service Corps is one of Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State priorities to expand service opportunities for college students. Students participating in the program dedicate at least 300 hours to paid community service – and convene regularly to share and learn from each other's experiences.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “The Empire State Service Corps program has been a phenomenal tool to address the most pressing needs of New Yorkers across the state while providing students with paid internships to serve their communities. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and the State Legislature, SUNY is thrilled to continue this program into its second year and support even more students as part of SUNY’s ambitious Service & Civics Agenda.”

SUNY Buffalo Student Destiny Hopkinson said, “I went from knowing little about civic engagement to interviewing SUNY Chancellor John B. King about it. My experience with the Empire State Service Corps has been nothing short of amazing. I've built a strong support system, made great connections, gained hands-on experience in politics, traveled, and had the opportunity to showcase my University and Buffalo to new and improved civic engagement work.”

Members of the first cohort of service members were celebrated earlier this month at the Empire State Service Corps Service & Civics Summit. The summit was attended by nearly 300 corps members, faculty, and staff from over 40 SUNY campuses. During the event, students engaged in hands-on service activities, cohort specific breakout sessions, including a fireside chat with SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., and fellowship time. Public leaders in attendance included Congressman John Mannion, New York State Senator Rachel May, New York State Senator Chris Ryan, and SUNY Board Trustee Giovanni “Gio” Harvey. Photos can be found here.

The Empire State Service Corps provides paid civic and service internships in the following areas:

Civic Engagement/Civil Discourse : Students will serve either on or off campus with organizations such as local nonprofits related to civic engagement and civil discourse, including nonpartisan voter outreach, voter registration and engaging campus peers in voter activity

Early Childhood : Students will serve at a host site dedicated to early childhood education and/or development. (For example, daycare or head start centers)

FAFSA : Students will serve either in local communities (local high schools) or work on campus to support students with completing the FAFSA

Food Insecurity & SNAP Basic Needs : Students will serve on or off campus supporting students / individuals with SNAP outreach as well as basic needs support (could include shifts at campus food pantry) or with other food insecurity aligned work

K-12 Education : Students will partner with local school districts for tutoring sessions on a regular basis to support recovery from pandemic era learning loss

Peer Mental Health : Students will be trained to serve as a peer mental health educator typically at a campus/community wellness or counseling center. Students will support peers either on or off campus in supporting strong mental health practices and overall wellness initiatives

Student Success Coaching : Students will work with middle and high school students to combat common challenges like addressing chronic absenteeism and access to socio-emotional learning, mentoring, and mental health support.

Sustainability : Students will serve in campus roles or off-campus with local nonprofits / State agencies or other organizations focused on sustainability work (such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, sustainability outreach, building sustainable civic habits, etc.)

: Students will serve in campus roles or off-campus with local nonprofits / State agencies or other organizations focused on sustainability work (such as recycling campaigns, tree planting, pollinator gardens, sustainability outreach, building sustainable civic habits, etc.) Veterans Affairs Outreach: Students will serve at host sites dedicated to supporting active military or veterans' affairs for individuals, families, or affiliated groups.

Governor Hochul and the state legislature committed $2.75 million to continue to fund the Empire State Service Corps in the FY25 Enacted Budget.

SUNY students are encouraged to apply here between now before the April 18 priority deadline.

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “The Empire State Service Corps provides SUNY students with meaningful opportunities to give back to their communities while gaining invaluable hands-on experience. Investing in civic engagement and service strengthens our future leaders and uplifts communities across New York State. I encourage all eligible students to apply and be part of this impactful initiative. Considering the benefits and the impact that it will make. Understanding that this will change people’s lives from all aspects. Most importantly, the people will be catered for. Creating atmospheres and opportunities that ensure success should be our focus!”

