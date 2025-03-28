Discover WILD New Hampshire Day Is Saturday, April 19

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

March 28, 2025

Concord, NH – Spring is here, which means it’s time for The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s popular outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, is set for Saturday, April 19. This free community event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, rain or shine. Admission is free. Only trained service dogs will be admitted; no pets allowed.

Celebrating 36 years of connecting you to life outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from across the state. See live animals, big fish, and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying, and B-B gun shooting. Watch retriever dogs in action, get creative with hands-on craft activities, plus check out food truck alley—there is sure to be something for every taste!

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and presented by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Fish and Game’s nonprofit partner (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org), with support from media sponsor Manchester Media Group.

Watch for more details about Discover WILD New Hampshire Day at http://www.wildnh.com.

Fish and Game will also be attending the Trinity Baptist Sportman’s Show onSaturday, April 5, Trinity Baptist Church, 80 Clinton Street, Concord, NH. This annual sporting event features innovations in fishing and hunting. Try out the best gear, talk to top manufacturers and guides, and learn from world-class industry professionals by attending one of eight expert seminars. Stop by the NH Fish and Game booth to talk about New Hampshire’s wonderful outdoor recreational opportunities. For more information, visit facebook.com/sportsmensevent.