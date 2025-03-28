KDHO TO HOST ANNUAL ‘NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK 2025’ OPEN HOUSE

Posted on Mar 28, 2025 in Newsroom

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — National Public Health Week 2025 (NPHW) is celebrated during the week of April 7-13, 2025. This year’s theme, “It Starts Here,” highlights the importance of making a difference in our own home, communities and state. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH), Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO) will celebrate NPHW by hosting an open house for the public and community partners to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the public health workforce and community members in building a healthier Kauaʻi. There will be activities and entertainment for all ages.

“National Public Health Week lets us share with the public the many programs and services that DOH offers to enhance the well-being of our communities,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i district health officer. “When we understand and support public health, all of us — from keiki to kūpuna — can work together to create opportunities to be healthy and thrive.”

The KDHO invites the public to learn about public health services, programs and job opportunities on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3040 Umi St. in Līhuʻe. This event is free and open to all. No RSVP is required.

DOH staff will be available to share their work and talk about how we can work together to identify and address public health issues. Public health relies on the shared commitment to making good health accessible to everyone by creating communities that are happier, healthier and stronger. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about careers in public health, so students and those looking for a career change are especially encouraged to participate. DOH staff on hand will include administrative, environmental health specialists, public health nurses, health educators, mental health professionals, food safety inspectors, disabilities case managers, microbiologists and more.

“This is a great opportunity for residents and community partners to learn more about DOH’s public health programs while networking and enjoying interactive activities,” Berreman added. “KDHO staff members look forward to welcoming everyone at this event and saying ‘mahalo!’ to our community and partners for their ongoing support to build a healthier Kaua‘i.”

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact KDHO at 808-241-3495 and [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille or electronic copy. The DOH is committed to maintaining an environment free from discrimination, retaliation or harassment on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, disability, or any other class as protected under federal or state law, with respect to any program or activity. For more information, including language accessibility and filing a complaint, please contact Acting Non-Discrimination Coordinator Valerie Kato at 808-586-4400, [email protected], or visit the DOH website.

# # #