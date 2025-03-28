The contents of the stately Lauri Mundi mansion home in Aberdeen, Mississippi will be auctioned on Saturday, April 12th

Four-piece Meeks parlor set in the Stanton Hall pattern, with pink upholstery (a 65-inch-long sofa, two armchairs and one side chair) (estimate: $7,000-$10,000). Spectacular rosewood three-quarter rococo plantation bed by Mallard with original mosquito nets and lovely red fabric curtains, 10 feet 11 inches tall (estimate: $20,000-$35,000). Fabulous crystal chandelier with eight lights, 46 inches tall by 36 inches wide (estimate: $15,000-$25,000). Beautiful old antique Sevres capped urn, 34 inches tall and signed (estimate: $2,500-$3,500). Two-piece bronze garden fountain from a New Orleans Garden District home, with life-size Grecian ladies standing at the base, 11 feet 2 inches tall and 52 inches in diameter (estimate: $15,000-$25,000).

Owners Jim and Debby Lamping have gathered a massive collection of fine items over the past 25 years, from all over the Eastern half of the United States.

ABERDEEN, MS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The entire contents of the stately mansion home in Aberdeen known as Lauri Mundi will be sold at auction on Saturday, April 12th, beginning at 10am Central time, by Stevens Auction Company , based in Aberdeen. The sale will be conducted on-site, on the grounds of Lauri Mundi, located at 309 South Matubba Street. The home itself is also for sale.“Jim and Debby Lamping have gathered a massive collection of fine items over the past 25 years, from all over the Eastern half of the United States,” said Dwight Stevens, the owner of Stevens Auction Company. He added, “Now, due to ill health, the couple has decided to sell it all.” The mansion sits hidden in the middle of Aberdeen, on 23 acres of manicured grounds.The items in Lauri Mundi that are due to be sold are as impressive as the mansion home itself, starting with a spectacular rosewood three-quarter rococo plantation bed by Mallard with original mosquito nets and lovely red fabric curtains, 10 feet 11 inches tall (estimate: $20,000-$35,000): and a great Mallard rosewood rococo full king-size plantation bed (estimate: $15,000-$25,000).In addition, a four-poster Empire plantation king-size bed with a brand-new mattress, 8 feet 8 inches tall, has an estimate of $5,000-$8,000. For the outdoors, there is a fantastic two-piece bronze garden fountain from a New Orleans Garden District home, with life-size Grecian ladies standing at the base, 11 feet 2 inches tall and 52 inches in diameter (estimate: $15,000-$25,000).Fine furniture pieces produced by some of America’s finest 19th century cabinetmakers will also be offered. A few examples are as follows:• A four-piece Meeks parlor set in the Stanton Hall pattern, with pink upholstery (a 65-inch-long sofa, two armchairs and one side chair) (estimate: $7,000-$10,000).• A Meeks marble-top rosewood center table with fine open carvings, 29 inches tall by 47 inches long and 30 inches in diameter (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).• A rosewood Victorian two-door bookcase with beautiful pierced carved crown and two drawers in the base, in excellent condition, 9 feet 2 inches tall by 58 inches wide (estimate: $1,500-$2,500).• A gorgeous Belter side chair in the Rosalie pattern without grapes, with blue upholstery. This is lot #81; it matches the sofa that is lot #80 (estimate: $800-$1,200).Lighting will be led by a fabulous crystal chandelier with eight lights, 46 inches tall by 36 inches wide (estimate: $15,000-$25,000); a beautiful 20-light crystal chandelier by Waterford with lots of bells and hundreds of prisms, 32 inches by 54 inches (estimate: $15,000-$25,000); and a heavily polished brass five-light chandelier with prisms and etched shades, in great condition, 65 inches tall by 36 inches wide (estimate: $6,000-$8,000).Lamps will feature a bronze astral lamp with original 9-inch prisms, converted from oil, 26 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$2,000); a lovely astral lamp with a marble base, 29 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and an equally beautiful astral lamp with original prisms, 31 inches tall (estimate: $1,500-$2,000).Mirrors will include an ornate gold leaf wall mirror with swans with a painting on porcelain in the top crown, a true antique measuring 71 inches tall by 53 inches wide (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); and a stunning Victorian pier mirror with gold paint and a white marble base, 11 feet tall by 42 inches wide (estimate: $3,500-$5,000).Decorative accessories will be plentiful, to include a beautiful old antique Sevres capped urn, 34 inches tall and signed (estimate: $2,500-$3,500); and a rare and striking blue glass epergne with one trumpet and four baskets, 34 inches tall (estimate: $800-$1,500).To view the items in the auction, an open house preview has been scheduled for Friday, April 11th, from 10am to 6pm Central time. New pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website ( www.stevensauction.com ), so interested parties are encouraged to check back often for new additions and further information. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com.Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served on auction day.Lauri Mundi has its original brick kitchen, original smoke house and carriage house with barn. It also has a stocked pond surrounded by 200-year-old trees, along with iron entrance gates that make it the perfect paradise. It has been totally renovated with a new roof, central heating and air, new plumbing and new bathrooms, a freshly painted exterior and numerous other upgrades.Anyone interested in purchasing Lauri Mundi, the mansion home, is encouraged to get in touch with Dick Leike, the founder of Cyre-Leike Realty and agent in charge of the property. He can be reached by calling 901-486-2070.Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the on-site auction slated for Saturday, April 12th at 10 am Central, visit www.stevensauction.com # # # #

