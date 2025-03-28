OSA Weekly Update - 3/28/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



On April 2 at 9:00 a.m., our office will present the 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Report during a press conference at the State Capitol. The press event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Next week you’ll be able to access our press advisory and press release about the Report on our website. Be sure to sign up for our press list so you don’t miss any updates coming from the Office of the State Auditor!

2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement



Fire relief associations using the services of a broker must complete a uniform Broker Certification Form (BC-1 Form) that’s provided by the OSA. The BC-1 Form must be completed before a relief association may enter into a business arrangement with a broker and must be completed annually thereafter. A copy of each completed form should be submitted to the OSA with the relief association’s annual reporting forms.

Learn more about this reporting requirement on our Investment Basics – Broker Certification Form page.

3. Final Reminder: County TIF Information Forms Due March 31



The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2025. The form captures activity that occurred in 2024 including the county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the OSA in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 17, 2025.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Dangerous E-mails

It is wise to be on the lookout for deceptive e-mails, electronic messages sent to government addresses which try to lure the recipient into sharing sensitive personal or government data or into following a link or opening an attachment which will unleash a virus that can infect the user’s computer system.

These e-mails can seem benign and even friendly, with subject lines like “Happy Holidays!” or originating addresses that include familiar names like eBay, Hallmark, or the “Webmail Support Team”. As a rule, always be suspicious of e-mails that request personal or government-related information or username/password data. In addition, be very cautious following links to unfamiliar websites or opening attachments in e-mails from unfamiliar addresses.

If you receive an e-mail you don’t expect from a familiar source such as a bank or credit card company, don’t click on any links in the e-mail. Log in to the source’s website by typing in the web address or contact the source using a familiar phone number or e-mail to verify their request.