OSA Weekly Update - 3/28/2025
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
3. Final Reminder: County TIF Information Forms Due March 31
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Dangerous E-mails
5. Deadlines
1. Message from Auditor Blaha
On April 2 at 9:00 a.m., our office will present the 2023 Municipal Liquor Store Report during a press conference at the State Capitol. The press event will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Next week you’ll be able to access our press advisory and press release about the Report on our website. Be sure to sign up for our press list so you don’t miss any updates coming from the Office of the State Auditor!
2. Relief Associations: Broker Certification Requirement
Fire relief associations using the services of a broker must complete a uniform Broker Certification Form (BC-1 Form) that’s provided by the OSA. The BC-1 Form must be completed before a relief association may enter into a business arrangement with a broker and must be completed annually thereafter. A copy of each completed form should be submitted to the OSA with the relief association’s annual reporting forms.
Learn more about this reporting requirement on our Investment Basics – Broker Certification Form page.
3. Final Reminder: County TIF Information Forms Due March 31
The County TIF Information Form is due from counties by March 31, 2025. The form captures activity that occurred in 2024 including the county's TIF administrative activities, distributions of tax increment, and transfers of TIF enforcement deduction. The information assists the OSA in its oversight of TIF authorities. Instructions on accessing the form in SAFES were emailed to county representatives on January 17, 2025.
If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.
4. Avoiding Pitfall: Dangerous E-mails
It is wise to be on the lookout for deceptive e-mails, electronic messages sent to government addresses which try to lure the recipient into sharing sensitive personal or government data or into following a link or opening an attachment which will unleash a virus that can infect the user’s computer system.
These e-mails can seem benign and even friendly, with subject lines like “Happy Holidays!” or originating addresses that include familiar names like eBay, Hallmark, or the “Webmail Support Team”. As a rule, always be suspicious of e-mails that request personal or government-related information or username/password data. In addition, be very cautious following links to unfamiliar websites or opening attachments in e-mails from unfamiliar addresses.
If you receive an e-mail you don’t expect from a familiar source such as a bank or credit card company, don’t click on any links in the e-mail. Log in to the source’s website by typing in the web address or contact the source using a familiar phone number or e-mail to verify their request.
The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.
5. Deadlines
Cash Basis Township and Cities Reporting
The Annual Financial Reporting Form for Townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting is due March 31, 2025.
The Annual Financial Reporting Form and Unaudited Financial Statements for Cities reporting on a cash basis of accounting and not required to have an Audit or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed is due March 31, 2025.
The Annual Financial Reporting Form, or the State Auditor Data File for CTAS users, and Financial Statements should be submitted through SAFES.
If you don't have a SAFES username and password, email safes@osa.state.mn.us. If you have any questions on reporting, email gid@osa.state.mn.us. For CTAS users, email ctas@osa.state.mn.us.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.